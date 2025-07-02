Sensex, Nifty 50 end lower as tariff uncertainty weighs on sentiment— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended lower on Wednesday, July 2, with select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, L&T and Reliance, among the top drags.

The Sensex closed 288 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 83,409.69, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,453.40, down 88 points, or 0.35 per cent.

The mid and small-cap segments also ended with losses. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.18 per cent, while the Smallcap index dropped 0.20 per cent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Sensex, Nifty 50 fall today? The Indian stock market sentiment remained downbeat due to persisting uncertainty about the India-US trade talks.

US President Donald Trump announced on July 1 (local time) that a trade deal between the US and India, with much lower tariffs, would soon be announced. However, the market is awaiting more details of the deal to better understand its potential impact on the Indian economy and markets.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina told media that Trump has greenlit a new sanctions bill, which would penalise countries that continue to buy from Russia. The bill proposes 500 per cent tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil.

"Mixed global cues, particularly ahead of the impending tariff deadline, are driving investor caution. Market attention is gradually shifting to crucial Q1 earnings, which have high expectations," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

"Underlying trends such as robust macroeconomic fundamentals and increased government expenditure continue to support market resilience. However, being at the breach level of the recent rally, a cautiousness is expected to continue in the near term," said Nair.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Twenty-two stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index.

Shares of Tata Steel (up 3.68 per cent), JSW Steel (up 2.78 per cent) and Asian Paints (up 2.40 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Twenty-eight stocks ended in the red in the index, with Shriram Finance (down 2.85 per cent), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.57 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (down 2.54 per cent) ending as the top losers.

4. Sectoral indices today Sectoral indices ended mixed on Wednesday. Nifty Realty fell 1.44 per cent, ending as the top loser among sectoral indices.

Nifty Bank index fell 0.80 per cent, while the PSU Bank index dropped 0.83 per cent and the Private Bank index lost 0.65 per cent. The Financial Services index fell 1 per cent.

On the other hand, the Nifty Metal index rose 1.41 per cent, and the Consumer Durables index climbed 1.04 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (71.38 crore shares), RattanIndia Power (20.37 crore shares) and Filatex Fashions (16.93 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Three stocks jump 20% on NSE Delphi World Money, UY Fincorp and Universus Photo Imagings were the three stocks that jumped 20 per cent on the NSE.

7. Over 90 stocks hit upper circuits Some 93 stocks, including BGR Energy Systems, Welspun Investments and Commercials, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network and Gabriel India, hit their upper circuits in intraday trade on the NSE.

On the other hand, Raymond Realty, Eppeltone Engineers and Anlon Technology Solutions were among the 48 stocks that hit their lower circuits.

8. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio tilted towards the decliners.

Out of 4,171 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,809 advanced and 2,205 declined. Some 157 stocks remained unchanged.

