Sensex, Nifty 50 end lower but recover as banks support late rebound after IT-led selloff

Stock market today: Indian market witnessed sharp fluctuations in today's trading session, March 12, as weak global cues and escalating trade tensions, coupled with downgrades on IT stocks, led frontline indices to swing back and forth in trade. However, they managed to end the session with mild losses.

The strong gains in banking stocks lent support to the market recovery during the second half of the trading session, causing Nifty 50 recover141 points, or 0.63%, from the day's low to end the session at 22,470 points, 0.12% lower than the previous close, while the Sensex ended the session with a mild cut of 0.10% at 74,030 points, recovering 431 points, or 0.58%, from the day's low.

The broader market also bounced back from the day's low but underperformed the benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index concluding the session with a cut of 0.57% at 48,486 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended the session at 15,044 points, 0.21% lower compared to Tuesday's closing price.

Trade tensions escalated further after Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports on Tuesday, set to take effect from March 12.