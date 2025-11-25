Sensex, Nifty 50 end lower for 3rd consecutive session; mid, small-caps outperform— 10 key highlights

Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in the red on Tuesday, November 25, extending losses to the third consecutive session amid mixed global cues. The Sensex closed 314 points, or 0.37%, down at 84,587, while the Nifty 50 ended with a loss of 75 points, or 0.29%, at 25,884.80. However, the mid and small-cap segments outperformed, ending in the positive territory. The BSE Midcap index rose by 0.19% and the Smallcap index climbed 0.20%.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Sensex, Nifty 50 decline? Market benchmarks fluctuated between gains and losses during the session, remaining stuck in a range due to a lack of fresh triggers.

Persisting uncertainty over the India-US trade deal, weakness in the Indian rupee, and foreign capital outflow are the key headwinds that are keeping the market down.

" The domestic market witnessed sharp volatility on the monthly expiry day, driven by a weakening INR and continued FII outflows. Caution prevailed as investors awaited clarity on a possible rate cut in the upcoming FOMC meeting and progress on the Indo-US trade deal, despite some improving signals," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Shares of BEL (up 1.58%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.44%), and SBI (up 1.33%) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Adani Enterprises (down 2.91%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 1.59%), and Trent (down 1.49%) ended as the top losers in the index. As many as 33 stocks ended in the red in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today: PSU Bank, Realty shine Nifty Realty index jumped 1.62%, followed by Nifty PSU Bank, which rose by 1.44%.

On the other hand, Nifty IT dropped by 0.57%. The Nifty Bank index ended 0.03% down at 58,820.30.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (56.16 crore shares), Magellanic Cloud (16.07 crore shares), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures (14.87 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Nine stocks jump more than 15% on BSE Orient Electric, Olatech Solutions, SVP Global Textiles, Landmark Property Development Company, and Capillary Technologies India were among the nine stocks that surged over 15 per cent on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,330 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,095 advanced, while 2,076 declined. Some 159 stocks remained unchanged.

8. Over 80 stocks hit 52-week highs Some 82 stocks, including Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, AU Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, and Shriram Finance, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. Over 280 stocks hit 52-week lows As many as 284 stocks, including UBL, Trent, Tejas Networks, SJVN, Chambal Fertilisers, and Deepak Nitrite, hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, the 26,000-26,050 zone remains a key resistance area for traders. Weak sentiment is likely to continue as long as the market trades below this level.

On the downside, Chouhan believes 25,800 would act as an immediate support zone for the bulls. Below this, the market could slip up to 25,675. On the higher side, a successful breakout above 26,050 could push the market towards 26,150-26,200, said Chouhan.

Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said the 20-day EMA zone of 25,850–25,800 may act as a crucial support for the Nifty 50.

"Any sustained move below 25,800 could drive the index towards 25,600. On the upside, the zone of 26,000-26,050 remains strong resistance for the index," said Shah.

