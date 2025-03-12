Frontline indices- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- closed in the red on Wednesday, March 12, on losses led by IT heavyweights, including Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech.
The Sensex closed 73 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 74,029.76, while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,470.50, down 27 points, or 0.12 per cent.
The mid and small-cap segments underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap slipped 0.57 per cent, while the Smallcap index ended 0.48 per cent lower.
More to come…
