Frontline indices- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- closed in the red on Wednesday, March 12, on losses led by IT heavyweights, including Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech.

The Sensex closed 73 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 74,029.76, while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,470.50, down 27 points, or 0.12 per cent.