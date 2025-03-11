Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed mixed on Tuesday, March 11, amid growing uncertainty over the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff policies and their economic fallout.

The Sensex opened at 73,743.88 against its previous close of 74,115.17 and touched its intraday high and low of 74,195.17 and 73,663.60, respectively. The 30-share pack closed 13 points, or 0.02 per cent, lower at 74,102.32.

The Nifty 50 opened at 22,345.95 against its previous close of 22,460.30 and touched its intraday high and low of 22,522.10 and 22,314.70, respectively. The benchmark index settled with a gain of 38 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 22,497.90.

A mixed trend was observed in the mid-and small-cap segments. The midcap segment outperformed as the BSE Midcap index rose 0.72 per cent. However, the BSE Smallcap index suffered a loss of 0.70 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly 394.5 lakh crore from nearly ₹394 lakh crore in the previous session.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian stock market today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market end flat today? The Indian stock market benchmarks saw a flattish end on Tuesday as gains in shares of select heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were offset by those in IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Mahindra and Mahindra.

Shares of IndusInd Bank ended as the top drag on the key indices. The stock plunged 27 per cent on the NSE after the private sector lender flagged lapses worth nearly ₹1,530 crore in its derivatives portfolio.

Meanwhile, concerns over Trump's tariff policies, signs of a slowdown in the world's largest economy and foreign capital outflow remain key concerns for the market.

Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Financial Services, underscored that despite significant selloffs in the US and other Asian markets driven by concerns over an economic slowdown caused by the ongoing trade war, the domestic market is showing signs of a gradual recovery.

Nair added that the domestic market's relatively lower volatility could be attributed to a moderation in valuations following recent corrections, along with supportive factors such as falling crude oil prices, an easing dollar index, and expectations of a rebound in domestic earnings.

"These elements are expected to contribute to stability amid prevailing trade uncertainties. Attention remains on the upcoming retail inflation data, which could provide insights into potential interest rate cuts," said Nair.

2. Which Nifty stocks rose the most today? As many as 33 stocks ended with gains in the Nifty 50 index. Shares of Trent (up 4.13 per cent), BPCL (up 3.02 per cent), Sun Pharma (up 2.82 per cent), BEL (up 2.49 per cent) and ICICI Bank (up 2.41 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Which Nifty stocks ended as top laggards? Shares of IndusInd Bank (down 27.06 per cent), Infosys (down 2.02 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.75 per cent), Mahindra and Mahindra (down 1.66 per cent) and Power Grid (down 1.35 per cent) ended as the top laggards in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today: Nifty Realty jumps 4%; Nifty Bank drops nearly 1% Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Realty witnessed a stellar gain of 3.63 per cent despite cautious market sentiment.

Nifty Oil & Gas (up 1.21 per cent), Financial Services (up 0.64 per cent), Healthcare (up 0.61 per cent) and Metal (up 0.53 per cent) ended with decent gains.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank dropped 0.75 per cent, while the Private Bank index suffered a loss of 1.38 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank index (up 0.02 per cent) ended flat.

5. Vodafone Idea, Zomato active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (33.43 crore shares), Zomato (12.24 crore shares), IndusInd Bank (10.11 crore shares), YES Bank (8.55 crore shares), GTL Infra (7.8 crore shares), Suzlon (5.85 crore shares) and Tata Steel (3.6 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 60 stocks hit 52-week highs Some 55 stocks, including JSW Holdings, Sarda Energy & Minerals and Steelcast, hit fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

7. Over 200 stocks at 52-week low As many as 233 stocks, including IndusInd Bank, Titan, YES Bank, IDFC First Bank, Astral, Dalmia Bharat and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, hit their fresh 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

8. Stocks that rose over 10% on NSE Shares of Pasupati Acrylon (up 20 per cent), Indegene (up 193.28 per cent), Transindia Real Estate (11.35 per cent), OCCL (up 11.29 per cent), Thangamayil Jewellery (up 10.65 per cent) and Kolte - Patil Developers (up 10.51 per cent) surged over 10 per cent on the NSE.

9. Stocks that crashed over 8% Shares of IndusInd Bank (down 27.06 per cent), Hercules Hoists (down 9.65 per cent), Madhav Marbles and Granites (down 8.28 per cent), Geojit Financial Services (down 8.06 per cent) and Hi-Tech Pipes (down 8.05 per cent) plunged over 8 per cent on the NSE.

10. Advance-decline ratio Some 1,041 stocks advanced, while 1,850 declined on the NSE on March 11. This means that for every advancing stock, nearly two stocks declined.

