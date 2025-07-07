Sensex, Nifty 50 end on a muted note— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - ended flat on Monday, July 7. Indian equity indices ended on a flat note with Nifty at 25,450 on July 7.

At close, the Sensex was up 9.61 points or 0.01 percent at 83,442.50, and the Nifty was up 0.30 points at 25,461.30.

Nifty Midcap index down 0.27 percent, while smallcap index down 0.4 percent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. What moved the market today? While tariff-related uncertainty kept the mood muted. Select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Bank, supported the benchmarks. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharat Electronics and Tech Mahindra dragged the benchmarks.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 22 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever (up 3 per cent), Tata Consumer (up 1.8 per cent) and Nestle (up 1.26 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Bharat Electronics (down 2.5 per cent), Tech Mahindra (down 1.8 per cent) and ONGC (down 1.5 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Among sectors, FMCG index rose 1.7 percent, oil & gas index gained 0.4 percent, while media index down 1 percent, IT and Metal index down 0.7 percent each.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto also shed 0.15 percent each.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume JP Power, (93.15 crore share) PC Jeweller (56.93 crore shares), and Rattanindia Power (35.65 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 13 stocks jump over 10% on NSE PC Jeweller, JP Power, AKI India, Vibhor Steel and JG Chemicals were among the 13 stocks that rose more than 10 per cent on the NSE.

7. Zero stocks crash more than 10%, 2 above 7% Sharda Cropchem and Gloster were the 2 stocks that crashed more than 7 per cent on the NSE.

8. 115 stocks hit upper circuits JP Power, Diamond Power, Senco Gold, Vibhor Steel Tubes, and VIP Clothing were among the 101 stocks that hit their upper circuits in intraday trade on the NSE.

On the other hand, 74 stocks, including Garware Hi-Tech Films, Indef Manufacturing, Thomas Scott, SKIL Infra, and HDIL hit their lower circuits.

9. Advance-decline ratio Out of 3060 stocks traded on the NSE, 1154 advanced and 1795 declined. Some 111 stocks remained unchanged.

10. 61 stocks hit 52-week highs On the NSE, Apollo Hospitals, Laurus Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Fortis Health, and Muthoot Finance were among the 61 stocks that hit their 52-week highs during the session.

On the flip side, Dreamfolks Services, Ptotean E-Gov Tech, Delta Autocorp, SKIL Infra, and Arunaya Organics were among the 38 stocks that hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.