Sensex, Nifty 50 end with modest gains— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with modest gains on Wednesday, June 11, amid largely positive global cues. The Sensex closed 123 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 82,515.14, while the Nifty 50 settled with a gain of 37 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 25,141.40.

Mid and small-cap segments ended mixed. The BSE Midcap slipped 0.12 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index rose 0.06 per cent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market end in a lacklustre manner today? The Indian stock market ended lacklustre on profit booking amid stretched valuations. Infosys was the top contributor to the gain in the Sensex index, while HDFC Bank was the top drag on the index.

"Profit booking continues in the broader markets, driven by elevated domestic valuations. However, large-cap resilience is supporting the indices, with institutional investors favouring companies with stable earnings outlooks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"Following the recent rally, the market lacks clear direction as investors await key macroeconomic data and updates on trade negotiations. US inflation data, due later today, is expected to show a slight uptick, driven by recent tariff increases," said Nair.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today 28 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index, while 22 ended lower.

Shares of HCL Technologies (up 3.19 per cent), Infosys (up 2.01 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (up 1.68 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty pack Shares of Shriram Finance (down 2.26 per cent), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.98 per cent) and Bharat Electronics (BEL) (down 1.30 per cent) closed as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Oil & Gas (up 1.47 per cent) and IT (up 1.26 per cent) ended with healthy gains. On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank (down 0.88 per cent) and FMCG (down 0.67 per cent) ended with significant losses. Nifty Bank slipped 0.30 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume RattanIndia Power (57.6 crore shares), Vodafone Idea (57.14 crore shares), and GTL Infrastructure (49.11 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

7. Over 100 stocks hit upper circuits, nearly 50 hit lower circuits As many as 131 stocks, including GTL Infrastructure, Suven Life Sciences, Aartech Solonics, Nitco and Valiant Organics, hit their upper circuits in intraday trade on the NSE.

On the flip side, Zen Technologies, RNFI Services, Kanpur Plastipack, Rockingdeals Circular Economy and Gayatri Rubbers And Chemicals, were among the 37 stocks that hit their lower circuits.

8. Advance-decline ratio As many as 1,608 stocks advanced, while 1,304 declined and 83 remained unchanged on the NSE.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

