Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains to 2nd consecutive session— 10 key highlights

Stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, December 12, tracking positive global cues after the US Fed cut rates. The Sensex rose 450 points, or 0.53%, to 85,267.66 while the Nifty 50 gained 148 points, or 0.57%, to 26,046.95. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1.14% and 0.65%, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to over ₹470 lakh crore from ₹466.6 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by more than ₹3 lakh crore in a single session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why is the Indian stock market rising? Positive global cues appear to have influenced market sentiment back home, even as the rupee hit record lows and foreign investors continue to sell Indian stocks.

"Global risk appetite improved after the US Fed rate cut, boosting liquidity optimism and lifting domestic equities despite the rupee hitting record lows and continued FII outflows," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"India’s November CPI, due today, is expected to stay within RBI’s comfort zone, reinforcing policy stability expectations. Near-term focus: rupee levels, FII flows, and trade talks, with global cues from BoJ (likely to hike), ECB, and BoE policy signals," said Nair.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Tata Steel (up 3.38%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.26%), and Eternal (up 2.37%) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Hindustan Unilever (down 1.80%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 0.73%), and Sun Pharma (down 0.72%) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Metal jumped 2.63%, ending as the top gainer among sectoral indices. Nifty Realty, Consumer Durables, Oil and Gas rose more than a per cent each.

Nifty Bank rose by 0.30% to end at 59,389.95.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (114.30 crore shares), Meesho (10.22 crore shares), and GMR Airports (7.2 crore shares) were among the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 12 stocks jump more than 15% on BSE Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation, Vipul, TV Vision, and Walchandnagar Industries were among the 12 stocks that jumped over 15% on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,356 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,593 advanced, while 1,593 declined. Some 170 stocks remained unchanged.

8. 95 stocks hit 52-week highs Vedanta, Cummins India, Federal Bank, and Samvardhana Motherson International were among the 95 stocks that hit their 52-week highs.

9. 96 stocks hit 52-week lows ACC, BASF India, NCC, Ramkrishna Forgings, and Sheela Foam were among the 96 stocks that hit their lower circuits.

10. Nifty's technical outlook Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the index closed higher, reclaiming the 21EMA. On the four-hour chart, the RSI is in a bullish crossover, indicating improving momentum.

"In the near term, the trend is likely to remain constructive as long as the index holds above 25,900, which is expected to serve as a key support level. On the higher side, the index may move towards 26,300 in the short term," said De.

