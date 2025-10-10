Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains to 2nd straight session— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market

The Indian stock market saw healthy buying on Friday, October 10, with the benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- extending gains to the second consecutive session amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex rose 329 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 82,500.82, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,285.35, up 104 points, or 0.41 per cent. Gains were broad-based as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.36 per cent and 0.59 per cent, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹462 lakh crore from ₹460 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Sensex, Nifty 50 rise today? Market benchmarks rose for the second consecutive session on optimism that a potential trade deal between India and the US could be near.

As Mint reported, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 9 October, spoke with US President Donald Trump to congratulate him on the Gaza peace plan. During the conversation, PM Modi said, the two leaders also reviewed ongoing trade negotiations, noting “good progress”.

Earlier, on Tuesday, 7 October, news agency PTI reported that Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal stated that India and the US are continuing their dialogue on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), including the possibility of meeting the November 2025 deadline.

Moreover, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been buying Indian equities in the cash segment since October 7. This is also influencing domestic market sentiment.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today As many as 35 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index, with Cipla (up 3.63 per cent), SBI (up 2.22 per cent), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.88 per cent) as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Tata Steel (down 1.46 per cent), TCS (down 1.10 per cent), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 0.74 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty Metal (down 0.91 per cent) and IT (down 0.05 per cent), all sectoral indices ended higher.

Nifty PSU Bank (up 1.67 per cent), Realty (up 1.67 per cent), Pharma (up 1.29 per cent), Healthcare (up 1.02 per cent).

Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices rose 0.74 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively.

