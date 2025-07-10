Sensex, Nifty 50 extend losses to the second consecutive session— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Tariff-related uncertainty and caution ahead of the Q1 earnings season continued to weigh on the Indian stock market as benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended their losses to the second consecutive session on Thursday, July 10.

The Sensex closed at 83,190.28, down 346 points, or 0.41 per cent, while the Nifty 50 lost 121 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 25,355.25. The BSE Midcap index also ended lower, falling 0.28 per cent. However, the BSE Smallcap index bucked the trend and ended with a gain of 0.12 per cent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for the second consecutive session? The Indian stock market lacks strong fresh triggers to break out of the 24,470–25,670 range in which it has been trading since June.

A trade deal between India and the US is still not in sight, despite recent claims from both countries that negotiations are moving in a positive direction.

The start of the Q1 results season is another factor keeping investors on the sidelines. While there are expectations of earnings recovery, experts say material earnings growth could be seen only after one or two quarters.