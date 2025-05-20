Sensex, Nifty 50 fall 1%; investors lose ₹6 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Extending losses to the third consecutive session, Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- closed with significant losses of over a per cent each on Tuesday, May 20, amid mixed global cues and growing concerns over stretched valuations.

The Sensex closed 873 points, or 1.06 per cent, lower at 81,186.44, while the Nifty 50 settled with a loss of 262 points, or 1.05 per cent, at 24,683.90.

The selloff was broad-based as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed with losses of 1.65 per cent and 0.96 per cent, respectively.

The cumulative market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹438 lakh crore from nearly ₹444 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹6 lakh crore in a single session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day Here are 10 key highlights from the stock market today:

1. Why did the Sensex, Nifty 50 fall? A confluence of factors, such as slow progress on India-US trade deal, stretched valuations, mixed earnings, lack of fresh positive triggers and concerns over the health of world's largest economy- the US- weighs on market sentiment.

"With the lack of major positive triggers and prevailing uncertainty over US fiscal stability, investors opted for profit-booking and adopted a cautious stance," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

"Selling pressure was widespread as participants awaited more clarity on the India-US trade agreement. Given the current premium valuations and delays in the trade deal, we foresee a phase of short-term consolidation, which may lead FIIs to scale back their positions in the domestic market," Nair said.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Shares of Coal India (up 1.55 per cent), Tata Steel (up 1.28 per cent), and Hindalco Industries (up 1.16 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty pack As many as 42 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty 50 index. Eternal (down 4.21 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (down 3.16 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (down 2.84 per cent) closed as the top losers.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar