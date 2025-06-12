Sensex, Nifty 50 fall 1%; mid, small-caps bleed more— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market witnessed an across-the-board selloff on Thursday, June 12, in sync with several of its global peers amid rising geopolitical tension, lingering tariff-related anxieties and growing concerns over the dimming global economic growth outlook.

Advertisement

The Sensex closed with a loss of 823 points, or 1 per cent, at 81,691.98, while the Nifty 50 settled 253 points, or 1.01 per cent, lower at 24,888.20. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped 1.52 per cent and 1.38 per cent, respectively.

The sharp selloff in the Indian stock market made investors lose about ₹6 lakh crore in a single session as the cumulative market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹449.6 lakh crore from ₹455.6 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market fall today? The Indian stock market suffered deep losses amid rising tensions in the Middle East and lingering trade war concerns. Deteriorating outlook of the global economic growth, stretched valuations of the domestic market, and the lack of fresh positive triggers seem to have prompted investors to take money off the table after recent gains.

Advertisement

"Consolidation in domestic markets is evolving into a broad-based trend, now extending to large-cap stocks. Valuation concerns and rising oil prices—driven by Middle East tensions—are fuelling risk aversion among investors," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

"Adding to the uncertainty, the US is considering unilateral tariff hikes on several key trading partners, with a decision expected within the next one to two weeks, ahead of an early July deadline," Nair added.

2. Only 7 Nifty 50 stocks end in the green Only seven stocks- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (0.96 per cent), Asian Paints (up 0.73 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (up 0.46 per cent), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.38 per cent), Tech Mahindra (up 0.37 per cent), Wipro (up 0.05 per cent) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.01 per cent)- ended in the green in the Nifty 50 index.

Advertisement

3. Top Nifty 50 losers Tata Motors (down 2.98 per cent), Titan Company (down 2.62 per cent) and Trent (down 2.62 per cent) were the top losers in the Nifty pack of stocks.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Realty, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas, Auto and Metal indices dropped up to 2 per cent.

Nifty Bank declined 0.67 per cent, while the PSU Bank index crashed 1.27 per cent and the Private Bank index fell 0.79 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume GTL Infrastructure (120.75 crore shares), Vodafone Idea (41.47 crore shares), and RattanIndia Power (24.78 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

Advertisement

6. 10 stocks jump more than 10% on NSE Karma Energy, Hubtown, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries, Shah Metacorp and KBC Global were among the 10 stocks that rose over 10 per cent on the NSE.

7. 92 stocks hit upper circuits, 41 hit lower circuits Some 92 stocks, including GTL Infrastructure, Hubtown, Suven Life Sciences, Z-Tech (India), Hilton Metal Forging and Revathi Equipment India, hit their upper circuits in intraday trade on the NSE.

On the other hand, Kanpur Plastipack, Digitide Solutions and Kernex Microsystems (India) were among the 41 stocks that hit their lower circuits.

8. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio tilted heavily towards the decliners.

Advertisement

While 783 stocks advanced, as many as 2,112 declined, and 74 remained unchanged on the NSE.

9. Nearly 100 stocks hit their 52-week highs Some 97 stocks, including Muthoot Finance, AU Small Finance Bank and Divis Laboratories, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, National Standard (India) and Neopolitan Pizza And Foods were among the 34 stocks that hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

10. Technical outlook for Nifty 50 The Nifty 50 breached its key support at 25,000.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, on the daily charts, the Nifty formed a long bearish candle, which supports further weakness from the current levels.

Advertisement

"We are of the view that the short-term market texture is weak, but a fresh selloff is possible only after the dismissal of 24,825 or below the 20-day SMA (simple moving average). Below this level, the market could slip to 24,700-24650. Above 24,920, a quick intraday pullback rally up to 25,000-25,050 is expected," said Chouhan.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.