Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for 3rd consecutive session; mid, small-caps underperform— 10 key highlights

The Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended in the negative territory for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, December 17, on persisting concerns over the rupee's weakness, foreign capital outflow and the delayed India-US trade deal. The Sensex closed with a loss of 120 points, or 0.14%, at 84,559.65, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,818.55, down 42 points, or 0.16%. The fall was deeper in the mid and small-cap segments; the BSE Midcap index ended 0.53% lower, while the Smallcap index fell 0.85%. The across-the-board decline dragged the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms to ₹466 lakh crore from ₹467.64 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors lose ₹1.6 lakh crore in a single session.