Mint Market
Subscribe

Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for 3rd consecutive session; mid, small-caps underperform— 10 key highlights

The Sensex closed with a loss of 120 points, or 0.14%, at 84,559.65, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,818.55, down 42 points, or 0.16%. The BSE Midcap index ended 0.53% lower, while the Smallcap index fell 0.85%.

Nishant Kumar
Updated17 Dec 2025, 03:44 PM IST
Advertisement
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the red on Wednesday, extending losses to the third consecutive session.
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the red on Wednesday, extending losses to the third consecutive session. (An AI-generated image)

The Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended in the negative territory for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, December 17, on persisting concerns over the rupee's weakness, foreign capital outflow and the delayed India-US trade deal. The Sensex closed with a loss of 120 points, or 0.14%, at 84,559.65, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,818.55, down 42 points, or 0.16%. The fall was deeper in the mid and small-cap segments; the BSE Midcap index ended 0.53% lower, while the Smallcap index fell 0.85%. The across-the-board decline dragged the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms to 466 lakh crore from 467.64 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors lose 1.6 lakh crore in a single session.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
 
Stock Market TodaySensexNifty 50Indian Stock MarketStock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSensex, Nifty 50 fall for 3rd consecutive session; mid, small-caps underperform— 10 key highlights
Read Next Story