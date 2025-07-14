Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for 4th day in a row; mid, smallcaps outperform— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Domestic market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in the red on Monday, July 14, extending losses to the fourth consecutive session.

The Sensex settled at 82,253.46, down 247 points, or 0.30 per cent, while the Nifty 50 ended the day 68 points, or 0.27 per cent, lower at 25,082.30.

However, the BSE Midcap index rose 0.67 per cent, while the Smallcap index climbed 0.57 per cent.

Thanks to gains in the mid and small-cap segments, the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹457.6 lakh crore from ₹456.7 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why have the Sensex and the Nifty 50 been falling for the fourth consecutive session? While concerns over an intensifying tariff war continue to weigh on sentiment, a subdued start to Q1 earnings has further dampened sentiment. The market's stretched valuation is another key factor contributing to the downtrend.

"Consolidation continued in the domestic market as the tariff headlines and a subdued start to the earnings season are influencing investors to be more sensitive with valuation trading at a three-year high level," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"Investors remain watchful of developments related to tariffs and their potential impact on global markets. Amid this mixed environment, we continue to see selective opportunities across sectors. Hence, participants should maintain a focus on stock selection and risk management," said Ajit Mishra, the SVP of research at Religare Broking.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Eternal (up 2.90 per cent), Titan Company (up 1.20 per cent) and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.05 per cent) closed as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 27 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty 50 index.

Jio Financial Services (down 2 per cent), Tech Mahindra (down 1.72 per cent) and Wipro (down 1.57 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Most sectoral indices ended with gains, with Nifty Realty (up 1.39 per cent), Media (up 1.36 per cent), Healthcare (up 1 per cent), Consumer Durables (up 0.88 per cent), Pharma (up 0.83 per cent), and PSU Bank (up 0.73 per cent) clocking healthy gains.

Nifty Bank ended flat. On the other hand, Nifty IT fell 1.11 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Jaiprakash Power Ventures (103.3 crore shares), Vodafone Idea (93.91 crore shares) and Ola Electric Mobility (59.73 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 13 stocks jump over 10% on NSE Neuland Laboratories, Suvidhaa Infoserve, Ola Electric Mobility, B&B Triplewall Containers and Jaiprakash Power Ventures were among the 13 stocks that surged more than 10 per cent on the NSE.

