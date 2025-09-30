Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for 8th consecutive session— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market continued to reel under pressure on Tuesday, September 30, with the benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—extending losses for the eighth consecutive session.

The Sensex closed 97 points, or 0.12 per cent, lower at 80,267.62, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,611.10, down 24 points, or 0.10 per cent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended flat.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms remained largely unchanged at ₹451.6 lakh crore from ₹451.5 lakh crore in the previous session.

In these eight sessions of losses, the Sensex has declined 3.31 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 3.20 per cent.

However, on a monthly scale, both indices ended over half a per cent higher, snapping their two-month losing streak.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why is the Indian stock market falling? The Indian stock market has been under pressure amid persisting concerns over foreign capital outflow and US tariffs.

Caution ahead of the RBI policy also added to the market's downward move today. The market is expecting the central bank to hold rates steady amid favourable growth-inflation dynamics.

"The domestic market traded within a narrow range on the monthly expiry day, as investors exercised caution ahead of the RBI’s policy. The market made an attempt to stabilise after last week’s sustained decline," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"Market participants are keenly awaiting the RBI’s commentary for insights into future interest rate trajectories, although a status quo on rates is widely expected. The near-term market outlook remains cautious, with price action likely to stay range-bound. Key developments, particularly regarding tariff policies and the upcoming earnings season, will be crucial in shaping the market’s trajectory beyond the current range," Nair said.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today As many as 28 stocks ended higher in the Nifty index, among which Adani Ports (up 1.66 per cent), UltraTech Cement (up 1.65 per cent), and JSW Steel (up 1.61 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (down 2.03 per cent), ITC (down 1.36 per cent), and Bajaj Finserv (down 1.17 per cent) ended as the top losers.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty PSU Bank (up 1.84 per cent) and Metal (up 1.16 per cent) indices clocked healthy gains.

On the other hand, Nifty Media (down 1.23 per cent), Consumer Durables (down 0.87 per cent), Realty (down 0.82 per cent), and FMCG (down 0.43 per cent) ended with significant losses.

Nifty Bank closed with a decent gain of 0.32 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (56.8 crore shares), Sammaan Capital (11.96 crore shares), and YES Bank (9.25 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Eight stocks jump over 15% on BSE Tata Investment Corporation, Natura Hue Chem, Nakoda Group of Industries, ObjectOne Information Systems, and Aztec Fluids & Machinery were among the eight stocks that jumped by more than 15 per cent on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,260 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,052 advanced, while 2,042 declined. Some 166 stocks remained unchanged.

8. 141 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 141 stocks, including Indian Bank, Muthoot Finance, RBL Bank, and Tata Investment Corporation, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. 156 stocks hit 52-week lows Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Praj Industries, Vedant Fashions, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals were among the 156 stocks that hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Ajit Mishra, SVP of research at Religare Broking, 24,600 remains an immediate support level, and a breach could open the doors for a decline toward the 24,400–24,500 zone, while resistance lies at 24,800–25,000.

Vatsal Bhuva, a technical analyst at LKP Securities, underscored that the index has been forming a lower highs–lower lows pattern for the past three sessions, highlighting strong bearish control.

He said that unless the Nifty reclaims and sustains above its 50-day EMA, the short-term outlook remains negative.

"Immediate support is placed at 24,500, while resistance lies near 24,800. Post RBI policy outcome and auto sales data, market sentiment may shape further, hence a cautious stance is advised," said Bhuva.

