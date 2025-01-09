Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 fell 0.80% in intraday trade on January 9, marking the second consecutive session of decline due to weak global cues and rising US dollar and bond yields.

Falling for the second consecutive session, Indian stock market benchmarks - the Sensex and the Nifty 50- declined 0.80 per cent each in intraday trade on Thursday, January 9, amid weak global cues, rising US dollar and bond yields.

Sensex opened at 78,206.21 against its previous close of 78,148.49 and dropped over 600 points, or 0.80 per cent, to the intraday low of 77,542.92. Finally, the 30-share pack closed 528 points, or 0.68 per cent, lower at 77,620.21.

The Nifty 50 opened at 23,674.75 against its previous close of 23,688.95 and declined over 180 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 23,503.05. The index closed with a loss of 162 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 23,526.50.

The selloff was more intense in the mid and small-cap segments as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices declined up to 1 per cent.

In the last two sessions, the benchmark indices have declined by nearly 1 per cent. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms has dropped to nearly ₹436 lakh crore from nearly ₹442 lakh crore on January 7, making investors poorer by about ₹6 lakh crore in two days.

"The recent fall in the Indian stock market can be attributed to several interconnected factors. Some of them include the significant outflow of foreign capital from Indian markets, the emergence of the HMPV virus and the Indian rupee's fall against the US dollar. Additionally, weakness in Asian markets has compounded the negative outlook for Indian equities overall," said Atul Parakh, CEO of Bigul.

Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty FMCG, which rose nearly 1 per cent, defying weak market sentiment, all sectoral indices lost on Thursday.

Nifty Realty lost nearly per cent, followed by the Oil and Gas index which dropped almost 2 per cent. IT, metal and PSU Bank indices dropped over a per cent each.

Nifty Bank and Financial Services fell nearly 1 per cent.

Why is the Indian stock market falling? Here are the five crucial factors, according to experts, that are driving the Indian stock market down. Let's take a look:

1. Q3 earnings in focus Traders and investors are cautious ahead of the December quarter earnings. TCS will set the tone by reporting its Q3 scorecard on January 9. While most experts expect the Q3 numbers to be better than the last two quarters, a stellar show is unlikely.

US benchmark 10-year bond yields and the dollar have been rising in light of strong US macro data and waning prospects of a significant rate cut by the US Fed this year. The US dollar is near its highest level in over a year, while the 10-year US treasury yield is near 4.67 per cent, close to its highest level since April 2024.

This has been a major negative for emerging markets like India as elevated bond yields and a strong dollar trigger foreign capital outflow.

Till January 8, FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) have sold off Indian equities worth about ₹12,000 crore. This trend may continue due to uncertainty surrounding President-elect Donald Trump's trade policies and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Concerns over Indian economic growth losing steam appear to weigh investors' risk appetite.

As Mint reported, India's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 6.4 per cent in the financial year 2024-25, according to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation's (MoSPI) official release on Tuesday, January 7. This marks a four-year low and a fall from its 8.2 per cent growth in the financial year 2024-25.

Slowing growth has raised concerns about downgrades, further accelerating the fall in the Indian currency and the outflow of foreign capital.