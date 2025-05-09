Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for second session in a row— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended their losses for a second consecutive session on Friday, May 9, as rising tensions between India and Pakistan and the resulting uncertainty kept investors cautious.

The Sensex closed at 79,454.47, with a loss of 880 points, or 1.10 per cent. The Nifty 50 ended the day at 24,008, down 266 points, or 1.10 per cent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices, however, outperformed, losing only 0.10 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹416.8 lakh crore from ₹418.50 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors lose about ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

On a weekly scale, the Sensex fell 1.30 per cent and the Nifty 50 declined 1.40 per cent, snapping their three-week winning streak.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day Here are 10 key highlights from the stock market today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market fall for a second consecutive session? The Indian stock market has been falling since Thursday, May 8, after the Indian government said that the Indian Armed Forces neutralised the air defence system at Lahore after Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India.

The escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan is weighing on market sentiment, triggering profit booking.

“Domestic factors continued to weigh on Indian markets even as global indices stayed firm, as rising tension due to Indo-Pak conflict prompted investors to flee local equities," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

"Traders don't want to get caught off guard by risking their investments as any escalation in war during the weekends could trigger major selling starting next week,” Tapse said.

2. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 38 stocks ended with losses in the Nifty 50 index, out of which ICICI Bank (down 3.24 per cent), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2.74 per cent) and Grasim Industries (down 2.22 per cent) were the top losers.

3. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Titan Company (up 4.17 per cent), Larsen & Toubro (up 3.84 per cent) and Tata Motors (up 3.83 per cent) closed as the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices suffered significant losses of 1.42 per cent and 1.84 per cent, respectively.

Nifty Realty index lost 2.38 per cent, ending as the top loser among sectoral indices.

Nifty Private Bank index fell 1.29 per cent. However, Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.59 per cent. Consumer Durables and Media indices jumped nearly 1 per cent each.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume YES Bank (72.80 crore shares), Vodafone Idea (44.70 crore shares), and GTL Infrastructure (7.3 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Eight stocks jump more than 10% on NSE Max India Ltd-RE, GACM Technologies Ltd-RE, GACM Techno Ltd-RE1, Ideaforge Technology, Premier Explosives, Mayur Uniquoters, Prakash Steelage and Apollo Micro Systems were the eight stocks that surged more than 10 per cent on the NSE.

7. Two stocks crash more than 10% Muthoot Microfin (down 12.01 per cent) and Agi Infra (down 10.48 per cent) were the two stocks that dropped more than 10 per cent on the NSE.

8. Over 100 stocks hit lower circuits; 28 stocks hit upper circuits As many as 110 stocks, including Keynote Financial Services, Emkay Global Financial Services and TIL, hit their lower circuits during the session on the NSE.

On the other hand, 28 stocks, including Zen Technologies, Borosil Renewables and Ideaforge Technology, hit their upper circuits on the NSE during the session.

9. Advance-decline ratio Some 1,065 stocks advanced, while 1,738 declined and 84 remained unchanged on the NSE.

10. Nearly 200 stocks hit 52-week lows As many as 190 stocks, including ACC, Jindal Saw, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Galaxy Surfactants, Central Bank of India, Vedant Fashions and Ramkrishna Forgings, hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

On the other hand, K.P.R. Mill and Redington were among the 52 stocks that hit their 52-week highs during the session.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.