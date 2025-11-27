Sensex hits 52-week high, Nifty 50 jumps to a record high— What is driving the Indian stock market? Explained

The Indian stock market experienced healthy gains in morning trade on Thursday, November 27, with the Nifty 50 reaching a fresh record high of 26,295.55 and the Sensex surpassing its 52-week high of 85,940.24, amid positive global cues.

The Sensex rose over 300 points, or 0.40%, to a one-year high of 85,940, while the Nifty 50 rose by 0.30% to an all-time high of 26,295.55.

The frontline indices, however, pared their gains soon, while the mid- and small-cap indices saw selling pressure due to profit booking.

Around 9:45 am, the Sensex was 180 points, or 0.21% up at 85,789, while the Nifty 50 was at 26,246, up 41 points, or 0.15%. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were flat at that time.

