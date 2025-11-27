Mint Market
Sensex hits 52-week high, Nifty 50 jumps to a record high— What is driving the Indian stock market? Explained

The Sensex rose over 300 points, or 0.40%, to a one-year high of 85,940, while the Nifty 50 rose by 0.30% to an all-time high of 26,295.55.

Nishant Kumar
Updated27 Nov 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Nifty 50 hit a record high on Thursday, November 27.
Nifty 50 hit a record high on Thursday, November 27. (An AI-generated image)

The Indian stock market experienced healthy gains in morning trade on Thursday, November 27, with the Nifty 50 reaching a fresh record high of 26,295.55 and the Sensex surpassing its 52-week high of 85,940.24, amid positive global cues.

The frontline indices, however, pared their gains soon, while the mid- and small-cap indices saw selling pressure due to profit booking.

Around 9:45 am, the Sensex was 180 points, or 0.21% up at 85,789, while the Nifty 50 was at 26,246, up 41 points, or 0.15%. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were flat at that time.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

SensexNifty 50Indian Stock MarketStock Market TodayStock Market
