Sensex, Nifty 50 in the red: Why is the Indian stock market nervous despite NDA's likely landslide win in Bihar election

Stock market today: At first glance, it appears that the likely landslide victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar election 2025 has failed to cheer the Indian stock market. Trends at 11.45 am on Friday showed the NDA was leading on 185 seats and the Mahagathbandhan on 54. The trend is in line with market expectations of an NDA victory in the assembly elections. After the bumper voting turnout, most exit polls had predicted a decisive victory for the NDA.

However, the vote-count trends have failed to boost market sentiment. Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 400 points to hit an intraday low of 84,042.75, while the Nifty 50 slipped by half a per cent to hit 25,751.70 on the downside. In the previous session, the benchmarks had ended flat on profit booking ahead of the Bihar election results.

Why is the Indian stock market falling? The domestic market is falling, but it is still outperforming its global peers. Overnight, the S&P 500 crashed 1.7 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 2.3 per cent.

Among Asian peers, Japan's Nikkei crashed 1.77 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 1.5 per cent, and Korea's Kospi nosedived 3.60 per cent.

Amid this bloodbath in major global markets, the Indian stock market's intraday loss appears too small.

In fact, the domestic market is exhibiting resilience due to better-than-expected election results.

"The domestic market is actually outperforming other Asian markets today, especially considering what happened in the US market yesterday. In relative terms, this strength is a response to the better-than-expected election results. If not for the weak US cues and the poor performance of Asian markets, we would have seen a much stronger rally," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

But why is the market not in the green?

The persisting headwinds There are two main factors keeping the market down: weak global cues and a delay in a potential India-US trade deal.

The fundamentals of the market has improved significantly and the worst appears to be behind. Q2 earnings have been in line with expectations, and there are indications that earnings will improve further from Q3 onwards.

Valuations of large-caps have come down, and the intensity of foreign capital outflow has also subsided.

However, the delay in an India-US trade deal is infusing some caution in the market. Despite encouraging signs and US President Donald Trump himself saying that a trade deal between the two countries was imminent, there has still been no formal announcement.

There are also concerns about the details of the final deal, as the market will focus on whether India has compromised heavily on certain issues or gained new advantages.

Besides, there are concerns about a possible bubble in AI stocks in the mother market- Wall Street. Weak global sentiment is keeping the bulls in check back home.

However, some experts believe these concerns could be overblown.

"There are concerns being expressed about a possible bubble in AI stocks. However, I don’t believe there is a bubble, and comparisons to the year 2000 tech bubble are not justified," said Vijayakumar.

"Back then, Nasdaq’s PE was over 70, and many tech stocks were trading at PEs of 150–200. Today, Nasdaq’s PE is around 32, and AI companies are profitable — unlike the loss-making internet firms of the late 1990s. What we are seeing right now is simply profit-booking in AI names," said Vijayakumar.

The Indian stock market's outlook is positive, but experts expect only a modest rally over the next year due to global headwinds.

"India’s underperformance this year is unlikely to last. It is essential to recognise that, despite the significant underperformance of the Nifty 50 so far this year, it remains the best-performing index among the world's large markets over the last five-year period. The dip in corporate earnings in FY25 and the elevated valuations have been weighing on the market this year. This market construct is set to change for the better, going forward," said Vijayakumar.

