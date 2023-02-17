Sensex, Nifty 50 plunge after 3 days rally; Nestle, IndusInd Bank, M&M top losers
- According to expert, lack of major triggers in domestic market has fuelled global cues to dictate the sentiment.
- Sensex and Nifty 50 plunged by half a percent after three consecutive days rally.
Indian markets ended the latest week on a bearish note. Sensex and Nifty snapped their 3-day winning streak on Friday with the 50-scrip benchmark erasing its psychological mark of 18,000. A sharp selloff in banking and IT stocks dragged the overall performance. Also, midcap stocks faced significant heat. Nestle emerged as the top loser after third-quarter numbers. Experts believe the lack of major triggers in the domestic market led to global peers dictating the trend. India's volatility index rose over 1.5%.
