Sensex, Nifty 50 plunge over 1% each— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Nishant Kumar
Updated4 Apr 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Stock market today: The Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with losses of over a per cent each on Friday. (Image Credit: Pixabay)
Stock market today: The Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with losses of over a per cent each on Friday. (Image Credit: Pixabay)

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed with significant losses on Friday, April 4, as weak global cues weighed on sentiment. Benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—fell over 1 per cent, while the broader Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged more than 3 per cent each.

Market sentiment was rattled after US President Donald Trump’s tariff salvo against more than 180 countries fuelled fears of a major global trade war that could slow economic growth worldwide.

The Sensex closed 931 points, or 1.22 per cent, down at 75,364.69, while the Nifty 50 ended with a loss of 346 points, or 1.49 per cent, at 22,904.45. The BSE Midcap index plunged 3.08 per cent, and the Smallcap index crashed 3.43 per cent.

More to come…

First Published:4 Apr 2025, 03:51 PM IST
