Sensex, Nifty 50 plunge over 1% each— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed with significant losses on Friday, April 4, as weak global cues weighed on sentiment. Benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—fell over 1 per cent, while the broader Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged more than 3 per cent each.

Market sentiment was rattled after US President Donald Trump’s tariff salvo against more than 180 countries fuelled fears of a major global trade war that could slow economic growth worldwide.