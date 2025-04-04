Sensex, Nifty 50 plunge over 1% each— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed with significant losses on Friday, April 4, as weak global cues weighed on sentiment. Benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—fell over 1 per cent, while the broader Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged more than 3 per cent each.
Market sentiment was rattled after US President Donald Trump’s tariff salvo against more than 180 countries fuelled fears of a major global trade war that could slow economic growth worldwide.
The Sensex closed 931 points, or 1.22 per cent, down at 75,364.69, while the Nifty 50 ended with a loss of 346 points, or 1.49 per cent, at 22,904.45. The BSE Midcap index plunged 3.08 per cent, and the Smallcap index crashed 3.43 per cent.
More to come…
