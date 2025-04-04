Sensex, Nifty 50 plunge over 1% each— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed with significant losses on Friday, April 4, as weak global cues weighed on sentiment. Benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—fell over 1 per cent, while the broader Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged more than 3 per cent each.
Market sentiment was rattled after US President Donald Trump’s tariff salvo against more than 180 countries fuelled fears of a major global trade war that could slow economic growth worldwide.
The Sensex closed 931 points, or 1.22 per cent, down at 75,364.69, while the Nifty 50 ended with a loss of 346 points, or 1.49 per cent, at 22,904.45. The BSE Midcap index plunged 3.08 per cent, and the Smallcap index crashed 3.43 per cent.
Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian stock market today:
Indian stock market crashed in sync with global markets on concerns over the economic impact of higher-than-anticipated US tariffs. The possibility of retaliatory measures against Trump tariffs has stoked fears of a major trade war, which could deal a severe blow to global economic growth.
"The recent implementation of higher-than-anticipated US tariffs has had a significant impact on global markets, triggering a bearish trend as investors assess the broader implications," said Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Investments Limited.
"The likelihood of retaliatory measures against the US has further heightened uncertainty. US bond yields and oil prices are trending downward, reflecting concerns over potential economic slowdown and increased recessionary risks," Nair said.
More to come…