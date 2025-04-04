Sensex, Nifty 50 plunge over 1% each— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed with significant losses on Friday, April 4, as weak global cues weighed on sentiment. Benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—fell over 1 per cent, while the broader Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged more than 3 per cent each.

Market sentiment was rattled after US President Donald Trump’s tariff salvo against more than 180 countries fuelled fears of a major global trade war that could slow economic growth worldwide.

The Sensex closed 931 points, or 1.22 per cent, down at 75,364.69, while the Nifty 50 ended with a loss of 346 points, or 1.49 per cent, at 22,904.45. The BSE Midcap index plunged 3.08 per cent, and the Smallcap index crashed 3.43 per cent.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian stock market today:

1. What dragged the Indian stock market down today? Indian stock market crashed in sync with global markets on concerns over the economic impact of higher-than-anticipated US tariffs. The possibility of retaliatory measures against Trump tariffs has stoked fears of a major trade war, which could deal a severe blow to global economic growth.

"The recent implementation of higher-than-anticipated US tariffs has had a significant impact on global markets, triggering a bearish trend as investors assess the broader implications," said Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Investments Limited.