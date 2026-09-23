Sensex, Nifty 50 prediction today: How Asian markets, crude will impact Indian markets? Gift Nifty, Kospi, Taiwan signal

Stock market prediction on Wednesday, 23 September, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely open on a negative to flat note, as Gift Nifty signalled a muted start on Wednesday, 23 September.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded higher note on Wednesday, while US stock futures witnessed a mixed session on Tuesday.

"Indian equity markets are likely to open on a flat note, with GIFT Nifty futures trading around 23,343 against the Nifty 50’s previous close of 23,329. Softer crude oil prices and firm Asian cues could provide some support to domestic equities during the session," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Tuesday? The Indian stock market erased its previous session’s gains in Tuesday’s trade on September 22, with sharp declines in technology, financial and FMCG stocks weighing on the benchmark indices. Despite the selling pressure, the markets staged a notable recovery from their intraday lows.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.36% lower at 23,329, while the Sensex declined 0.27% to close at 74,653. The broader market also remained under pressure, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices finishing the session in the red.

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""Markets reversed their early gains on Tuesday and ended lower amid heightened volatility, with weakness in IT stocks offsetting the positive impact of softer crude prices and easing bond yields. After opening on a positive note, the benchmarks faced selling pressure at higher levels and traded with a negative bias through the session. The Nifty closed at 23,329, down 0.36%, while the Sensex settled at 74,529.08, lower by 0.44%," said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,337 level, down nearly 57.60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex BSE Sensex closed at 74,529.08, declining 329.91 points (-0.44%). The index opened at 74,901.50, touched an intraday high of 75,038.93 and slipped to a low of 74,423.71. Despite opening near the previous close, the benchmark faced selling pressure at higher levels and ended the session in negative territory.

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said that the 75,000 level emerged as a strong resistance zone, from which the index faced selling pressure and formed a bearish daily candle. The RSI stands at 35.51, while its RSI-based moving average is at 33.17, showing that momentum remains weak even as the RSI has moved above its average.

“Overall, the Sensex is likely to remain within a 74,000–75,000 range unless either boundary is decisively breached. Holding above 74,000–74,200 could help the index attempt a recovery towards 74,800–75,000, while a sustained move below support may revive selling pressure. For now, traders may focus on the interaction between price action and the major OI levels for clearer directional cues,” Gupta said.

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that the index has formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart, suggesting waning bullishness in the market.

“The sentiment looks weak, with immediate support placed at 23,300, below which the index might fall towards 23,000. On the other hand, resistance is placed at 23,400, above which the index might move towards 23,600 and higher,” said Rupak.

US markets performance US benchmark indices ended Tuesday, September 22, on a mixed note, as technology stocks continued to attract buying interest, while weakness in financial stocks weighed on the Dow Jones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by nearly 200 points, while the S&P 500 ended around the flat line. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5% to hit another record closing high, while the Nasdaq 100 extended its winning streak to five sessions, also ending at a fresh record. This marked the Nasdaq 100’s longest winning run since April this year.

Crude oil prices Oil prices extended their decline after the US indicated progress in negotiations with Iran aimed at ending the conflict, while Saudi Arabia moved to resume operations on a key pipeline.

West Texas Intermediate for November delivery slipped below $90 a barrel after falling around 10% over the previous five sessions, while Brent settled near $99 a barrel on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said officials held a “very productive” meeting with Iranian representatives, despite his earlier threat to “annihilate” the Islamic Republic during a speech at the United Nations. Trump also said further talks are expected to take place.

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South Korea's Kospi index performance South Korean stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday, led by gains in major technology shares after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted record closes for two consecutive sessions. The Kospi climbed 136.08 points, or 1.94%, to 7,153.99 at the opening bell, while the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 0.84%.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan’s stock market continued its upward trajectory, with TAIEX index trading marginally higher at 48,205.92 on 23 September.