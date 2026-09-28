Sensex, Nifty 50 prediction today: Stock market outlook for Monday, 28 Sept - GIFT Nifty, Kospi, Nikkei signals

Stock market prediction on Monday, 28 September, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a negative note, as GIFT Nifty signalled a flat-to-muted opening on Monday, 28 September.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded on a mixed note on Monday, while US stock futures also traded weak after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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“Indian equity markets are likely to remain cautious as renewed geopolitical uncertainty and a rebound in crude oil prices weigh on investor sentiment. The rejection by U.S. President Donald Trump of Iran’s proposal to resolve the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz has revived concerns over prolonged supply disruptions, making oil prices the dominant factor for global markets,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened last week? Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty staged a recovery on Friday, led by value buying in blue-chip stocks across the banking, oil and gas, and automobile sectors following the recent sharp decline in equities.

Also Read | Stock recommendations for 28 September from MarketSmith India

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 315.20 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 73,895.74. As many as 19 of its 30 constituents ended higher, while 11 closed in the red. The index moved between an intraday high of 73,968.05 and a low of 73,477.77, recording a range of 490.28 points. In the previous session, the Sensex had slipped to its lowest level in more than three months.

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The 50-share NSE Nifty also rebounded, gaining 77.40 points, or 0.34%, to close at 23,140.50. Of the index’s constituents, 34 stocks ended with gains, 15 declined and one remained unchanged.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,161.50 level, down nearly 25.20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex The BSE Sensex ended at 73,895.74 on Monday, rising 315.20 points, or 0.43%. The benchmark opened at 73,525.92 and moved between an intraday high of 73,968.05 and a low of 73,477.77. After a cautious opening, the index traded largely within a narrow range before buying activity picked up in the afternoon session, helping it close in positive territory.

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According to Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, the Sensex continues to show a sideways-to-bearish trend, with the 73,200–73,450 range emerging as a key support zone. He said sustained buying above the 74,000 level could reinforce the recovery and push the index towards 74,200–74,500. However, a breach of the support zone could trigger renewed selling pressure. Traders should closely track the 73,500–74,000 range, along with changes in open interest (OI), for confirmation of the market’s next move.

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the index ended higher, staging a modest recovery after the sharp fall in the previous trading session. From a technical perspective, Nifty continues to form lower highs and lower lows and remains below key moving averages, indicating that the short-term trend remains weak.

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De noted that the RSI has turned bearish on the weekly chart, pointing to sustained downside momentum. On the downside, 23,000 is likely to act as the immediate support level, followed by 22,700. On the upside, the 23,200–23,300 range remains the key resistance zone. A sustained move above 23,300 could strengthen the technical setup, while a decisive break below 23,000 could signal a resumption of the downtrend.

US markets performance Wall Street futures opened lower on Sunday evening after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, triggering another rise in crude oil prices and renewing concerns over market sentiment.

Dow futures fell more than 160 points, while S&P 500 futures declined 25 points. Nasdaq futures were also down around 100 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had ended the previous week 0.3% higher, snapping a three-week losing streak after gaining nearly 500 points on Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their strongest weekly performances since early August, rising 1.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

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Crude oil prices Oil prices climbed more than 1% on Monday after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian peace proposal aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, keeping geopolitical tensions in the Middle East elevated.

Brent crude futures gained $1.32, or 1.27%, to $105.64 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 70 cents, or 0.76%, to $93.11 a barrel.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index performance Japan’s Nikkei 225 opened 0.21% higher at 66,505.94 points before extending its gains to 0.84% at 66,921.32. Among key stocks, SoftBank Group climbed 2.70% in early trade to 6,316 yen (around $40), while Kioxia edged up 0.16% to 55,870 yen.

South Korea's Kospi performance In South Korea, the KOSPI started 0.33% lower at 7,057.86 points and later traded 0.26% down at 7,062.23. Chip stocks remained under pressure, with SK Hynix declining 2.09% in early trading to 1.823 million won (around $1,341), while Samsung Electronics fell 0.35% to 284,500 won.

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Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 28 September

Taiwan stock market The Taiwan Stock Exchange is closed on Monday, September 28, 2026, in observance of Teachers' Day (Confucius' Birthday).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.