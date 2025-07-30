Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for second straight session ahead of US Fed policy— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market

The Indian stock market benchmarks — the Sensex and the Nifty 50 — extended their gains for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, July 30, led by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), whose shares surged nearly 5 per cent after better-than-expected Q1 results.

However, mixed global cues, caution ahead of the US Fed policy outcome due later today, and persistent uncertainty over US tariffs as the August 1 deadline nears kept gains in check.

The Sensex ended 144 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 81,481.86, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,855.05, up 34 points, or 0.14 per cent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.17 per cent each.

The overall market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹452 lakh crore from ₹451.44 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. What drove the stock market today? The domestic market ended with slim gains, as sentiment remained cautious due to persisting uncertainty over an India-US trade deal as the August 1 deadline nears.

Reports suggest that both countries will continue their trade negotiations in August, even as Indian imports to the US begin attracting a 26 per cent tariff rate.

Caution ahead of the US Fed policy outcome also influenced market performance, even as the US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged.

Gains in shares of L&T kept the market benchmarks in the green zone. L&T share price jumped 5 per cent a day after company posted a double-digit growth in both bottomline and topline for Q1FY26.

The domestic market is witnessing some short covering ahead of the expiry of the July derivatives series on Thursday.

"Investors turned more stock and sector-specific based on the Q1 results; the industrial segment gained momentum after robust earnings from L&T. The auto sector underperformed, largely due to tariff-related pressures. Investors are now focusing on the US Fed’s policy meeting, as its stance on rates and inflation could shape global sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar