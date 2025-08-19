Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for 4th consecutive session— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

The Sensex closed 371 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 81,644.39, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,980.65, up 104 points, or 0.42 per cent. Investors earned about 4 lakh crore in a single session.

Nishant Kumar
Updated19 Aug 2025, 03:38 PM IST
The Indian stock market ended higher on August 19. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The Indian stock market ended higher on August 19. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed, rising by a percentage each.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly 455 crore from 451 lakh crore in the previous session.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

