Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for 4th consecutive session— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

The Sensex closed 371 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 81,644.39, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,980.65, up 104 points, or 0.42 per cent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed, rising by a percentage each.

Investors earned about ₹4 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹455 crore from ₹451 lakh crore in the previous session.