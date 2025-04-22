Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for 6th consecutive session— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- extended gains to the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, April 22. However, weak global cues capped the gains. The Sensex ended the day at 79,595.59, up 187 points, or 0.24 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,167.25, up 42 points, or 0.17 per cent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the benchmark, rising 0.81 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively.
The Indian stock market ended higher, even as major global peers in Europe and Asia traded lower, after US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns about the Fed’s independence and added to uncertainty over the country's economic outlook.
Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi ended with mild losses, while in Europe, France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX traded with mild losses when the Sensex closed.
The tussle between Trump and Fed Chair drove the US dollar to its lowest in three years, while US treasury yields moved higher amid concerns that Trump may replace Powell with someone who would reduce interest rates, ignoring the risks of inflation.
Over six consecutive sessions, both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 have gained around 8 per cent each. At the same time, investors have earned about ₹33 lakh crore as the overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹427 lakh crore on Tuesday.
On Tuesday alone, investors became richer by over ₹1 lakh crore.
Let's take a look at 10 key highlights of the stock market today:
The Indian stock market has been on a winning streak amid hopes of a favourable trade deal between the US and India. Escalating trade tensions between China and the US are also seen as a positive for India, as many experts believe the country stands to benefit from their rift through increased foreign capital inflows.
A bright economic outlook—driven by expectations of a healthy monsoon, strong Q4 results from major banks, and the return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)—is also among the key factors pushing the Indian stock market higher.
The dollar's weakness and the RBI's relaxed liquidity coverage ratio guidelines have also influenced market sentiment.
"Despite negative global cues related to Trump-Fed tensions, the national market has maintained its optimism. The RBI's relaxed liquidity coverage ratio guidelines, which are anticipated to enhance credit growth, boosted the finance sector," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.
"Foreign inflows have remained consistent for the fourth consecutive day, driven by a weakening dollar and competitive valuations. Additionally, domestic macroeconomic conditions are improving, with declining inflation and rising expectations of further rate cuts by the RBI, which are likely to lower costs and stimulate demand. These factors are expected to support corporate earnings in FY26," Nair said.
Some 19 stocks ended with gains in the Nifty 50 index, out of which ITC (up 2.36 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.21 per cent) and HDFC Bank (up 1.71 per cent) closed as the top gainers.
Shares of IndusInd Bank (down 4.79 per cent), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2.11 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp (down 2.02 per cent) closed as the top losers in the index.
Nifty Bank ended with a healthy gain of 0.62 per cent at 55,647.20 after hitting a record high of 55,961.20 during the session.
Nifty Financial Services index rose 0.72 per cent to settle at 26,624.80 after hitting an all-time high of 26,726.35 earlier in the session.
Nifty Realty (up 2.42 per cent), FMCG (up 1.89 per cent) and Consumer Durables (up 1.50 per cent) closed with solid gains.
Vodafone Idea (52.5 crore shares), Alok Industries (16.4 crore shares) and RBL Bank (9.4 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.
Some 12 stocks, including Agri-Tech (India), Manaksia Steels, Country Condo's, Anjani Portland Cement and Rajratan Global Wire, surged more than 15 per cent on the NSE.
GNA Axles, Jindal Drilling And Industries, Eurotex Industries and Exports, Akme Fintrade (India) and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company crashed more than 5 per cent on the NSE.
As many as 155 stocks, including Alok Industries, Aion-Tech Solutions and Kabra Jewels, hit their upper price band during the session on the NSE.
As many as 1,834 stocks advanced while 1,059 declined and 93 remained unchanged on the NSE on Tuesday.
As many as 85 stocks, including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.
Read all market-related news here
Read more stories by Nishant Kumar
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.