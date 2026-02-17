Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for the 2nd consecutive session; ITC, BEL, Infosys among top gainers— 10 key highlights

Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended their gains for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, February 17, on gains led by select heavyweights, including ITC, BEL, and Infosys.

The Sensex ended at 83,450.96, rising 174 points, or 0.21%, while the Nifty 50 settled 43 points, or 0.17%, higher at 25,725.40. The gains were broad-based as the BSE 150 MidCap Index climbed 0.31%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.86%.

Investors' wealth rose by more than ₹1 lakh crore as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹470 lakh crore from about ₹468.6 lakh crore in the previous session.

10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? A recovery in IT stocks influenced sentiment. IT stocks, including Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, TCS, and Tech Mahindra, ended higher by 0.50% to 2% after Infosys announced a collaboration with Anthropic to create and implement advanced enterprise AI solutions for businesses.

Positive global cues also influenced sentiment, with investors' focus on US-Iran talks and the minutes of the US Fed's last policy meeting.

"Domestic markets traded in a range-bound manner, attempting to recover recent losses triggered by lingering concerns over AI-led disruptions. The IT sector, following a sharp correction, witnessed selective bottom-fishing, aided by announcements of strategic collaborations with global AI partners," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, noted.

"PSU banks outperformed the broader indices, supported by positive Q3 results and favourable regulatory tailwinds. In the near term, sentiment is likely to remain cautious as investors monitor global developments around AI-driven shifts. However, a resilient GDP outlook and a stabilising rupee may provide support to renewed FII inflows," Nair said.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers Adani Enterprises (up 2.67%), ITC (up 2.36%), BEL (up 2.02%), Infosys (up 1.87%), and Larsen & Toubro (up 1.86%) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Kwality Wall's (India) (down 5%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.91%), and Eternal (down 1.78%) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Most sectoral indices ended in the positive territory, with Nifty PSU Bank (up 2.11%) and IT (up 1.03%) clocking healthy gains.

Nifty FMCG (up 0.90%) and Consumer Durables (up 0.66%) also saw decent gains.

Nifty Bank closed 0.37% higher, while the private Bank index ended flat.

5. Most active counters in terms of volume Easy Trip Planners (59.4 crore shares), Vodafone Idea (25.2 crore shares), Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund (15.9 crore shares), and Ola Electric Mobility (13.7 crore shares) were the most active counters in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio remained in favour of advancers as over 2,400 stocks advanced while over 1,700 declined on the BSE.

7. 17 stocks jump over 15% on BSE Easy Trip Planners, Aditya Birla Money, Unicommerce Esolutions, Kothari Products, Orchasp, and Kellton Tech Solutions were among the 17 stocks that jumped over 15% on the BSE.

8. Over 110 stocks hit 52-week highs Some 116 stocks, including SBI, Lupin, L&T, and Indus Towers, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. Over 140 stocks hit 52-week lows As many as 144 stocks, including Ola Electric Mobility, Abbott India, Accelya Solutions India, Asahi Songwon Colors, and Blue Jet Healthcare, hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, 25,600 and 25,500 remain the crucial support zones for traders.

"As long as the market is trading above these levels, the bullish momentum is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25,800 would act as an immediate resistance for the bulls. A successful breakout above 25,800 could push the market towards 25,950-26,000. On the flip side, below 25,500, the uptrend would become vulnerable," Chouhan said.

