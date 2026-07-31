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Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for third straight session; earnings optimism offset geopolitical headwinds

The Sensex ended 166 points, or 0.21%, to end at 78,094.64, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,383.60, up 66 points, or 0.27%.

Nishant Kumar
Updated31 Jul 2026, 03:51 PM IST
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Sensex and Nifty 50 rose for the third straight session on 31 July.
Sensex and Nifty 50 rose for the third straight session on 31 July. (Photo: Bloomberg)
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Stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in the green for the third consecutive session on Friday, 21 July, amid mixed global cues and a downtick in crude oil prices.

The Sensex ended 166 points, or 0.21%, to end at 78,094.64, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,383.60, up 66 points, or 0.27%.

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Broader markets also mirrored positive sentiment; the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rose by 0.44% each.

The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms rose to nearly 486 lakh crore from 4,83 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about 3 lakh crore in a single session.

Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 rose more than 2% in July, extending gains for the second consecutive month.

However, year-to-date, the Nifty is down 7%, and the 30-share pack is down over 8%.

More to come…

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