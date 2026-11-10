Sensex, Nifty 50 rise over 6% in past 5 sessions: More rally from tomorrow or profit booking will dent returns hopes?

Sensex, Nifty 50 outlook: The Indian stock market is heading into Wednesday's trading session on a strong note, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 having surged over 6% in the past five trading sessions, raising hopes of further gains on Dalal Street. The benchmark indices have reclaimed crucial levels and climbed to their highest closing levels in more than eight months, supported by falling crude oil prices, renewed foreign investor buying and improving global sentiment.

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However, after a sharp rally, investors are now questioning whether the market can extend its gains or if profit booking will emerge at higher levels. The immediate trading direction will be closely linked to global market cues, crude oil movements, foreign institutional investor (FII) flows and upcoming inflation data.

On Monday, November 9, the Sensex advanced 107.25 points, or 0.13%, to close at 81,106.65, while the Nifty 50 gained 58.25 points, or 0.23%, to settle at 25,044.65. Both benchmarks ended at their highest closing levels since February 27, 2026. The Indian stock market remained closed on Tuesday, November 10, on account of Diwali-Balipratipada. Trading will resume on Wednesday, November 11.

What's driving the rally in the Indian stock market? Several domestic and global factors have supported the recent recovery in Indian equities, helping benchmark indices register their strongest weekly performance.

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The decline in international crude oil prices has emerged as one of the biggest catalysts for the Indian stock market rally. Brent crude prices fell nearly 14% last week to around $99 per barrel, easing concerns over India's import bill, inflation and corporate input costs.

Foreign investor buying has provided another major boost to domestic equities. Foreign investors have purchased Indian shares worth more than $4.1 billion so far in November, marking their biggest monthly inflows since September 2024.

The ongoing September-quarter earnings season has also supported investor sentiment. Better-than-expected results from select companies have encouraged buying in banking, financial services, pharmaceuticals and other sectors.

The recent rally has also received support from favourable views by global brokerages. Citi raised its end-2027 Nifty target to 28,000, implying around 12% upside from the index's November 9 closing level. HSBC also upgraded its rating on Indian equities to 'overweight' from 'neutral'.

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Sensex, Nifty 50 outlook: More rally or profit booking ahead? Market experts believe that Indian equities could witness some consolidation in the near term after the sharp rally, although the broader medium- to long-term outlook remains constructive.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said the Nifty's rise to an eight-month high has raised questions about whether the rally can sustain or if investors will resort to profit booking.

She believes the rally has strong structural support from robust domestic liquidity, consistent retail investments through systematic investment plans (SIPs), moderating inflation and softer international crude oil prices. These factors could provide a favourable backdrop for corporate earnings growth, particularly across banking, information technology and manufacturing.

However, Srivastava cautioned that the sharp rise in equity prices has pushed valuations higher, leaving limited room for errors. This could encourage short-term investors and institutional participants to book profits, resulting in intermittent corrections and consolidation.

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She added that such corrections should not necessarily be viewed as a reversal of the broader bullish trend, as they could help markets absorb previous gains and establish a stronger base for further upside.

"Investors should avoid chasing rapidly rising prices and instead adopt a disciplined, selective approach. Gradually accumulating quality stocks during minor market corrections could be a prudent strategy to build long-term wealth while managing short-term volatility," Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, expects Indian equities to consolidate in the near term as investors book profits following the sharp rally of over 10% in seven sessions.

He said Wednesday's market direction would largely depend on global cues, given that domestic exchanges remained closed on Tuesday.

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"Several tailwinds, including a strong earnings outlook, lower crude oil prices and the prospect of slower AI-related capex globally, continue to support the market," Khemka said.

He highlighted that hopes of an end to the Iran conflict had triggered a sharp correction in crude oil prices, with Brent declining around 14% last week to near $99 per barrel. India's relatively limited exposure to the global AI trade has also provided some protection against the technology-sector sell-off overseas.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.