Sensex, Nifty 50 bulls roar after US-Iran ceasefire relief: Should investors chase the rally?

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets delivered a powerful rebound on Wednesday, April 8, as investors cheered a mix of positive global and domestic triggers. A two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, a sharp crash in crude oil prices, and the RBI’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged helped fuel a broad-based rally across Dalal Street. For investors, it was a reminder of just how quickly sentiment can turn when global risks begin to cool.

The benchmark indices reacted sharply. The Sensex surged 2,989 points, or 4%, to hit an intraday high of 77,605.40, while the Nifty 50 jumped 890 points, or 3.8%, to touch 24,014. The gains came after weeks of heightened nervousness around the Middle East conflict, which had kept global markets on edge and raised concerns over oil supply disruptions.

Advertisement

Why markets are celebrating The biggest trigger for the rally was the sudden easing of geopolitical stress.

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with the deal expected to pause American-Israeli military action in return for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan, which helped broker the agreement, said the arrangement also extended to tensions involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. That development immediately improved global risk appetite.

Oil markets reacted first. WTI crude plunged as much as 19%, its biggest fall in nearly six years, while Brent crude dropped 14% to $93.90 per barrel. For India, that was a major positive. Lower oil prices ease pressure on inflation, reduce import costs, support the rupee and improve the outlook for several sectors, from airlines and paints to autos and financials.

Advertisement

There was another reason for investors to cheer: the RBI Monetary Policy Committee kept rates unchanged, as widely expected. Along with the fall in crude and the softer dollar, that gave the market an extra push and strengthened hopes that inflation risks may cool if oil stays under control.

Still, experts are not calling this a full reset just yet.

Should investors chase the relief rally? Market experts said Wednesday’s sharp rally was largely driven by relief over easing geopolitical tensions rather than any decisive shift in underlying fundamentals. While the ceasefire between the US and Iran has improved near-term sentiment and lowered immediate risks around oil supply disruption, analysts cautioned that markets could remain volatile if tensions flare up again or the truce fails to hold.

Advertisement

According to Viram Shah of Vested Finance, today's rally reflects the unwinding of extreme risk rather than a clear structural improvement. He pointed out that while the reopening of Hormuz had removed the immediate worst-case scenario for markets, the damage to energy supply chains and shipping confidence may take longer to reverse. That means the current relief may not immediately translate into lower costs across the economy.

“The current market move is less about a structural improvement and more about unwinding extreme risk positioning, and the key from here will be whether the ceasefire evolves into a more durable agreement,” said Viram Shah, Co-Founder and CEO, Vested Finance.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay Sinha of Systematix Group also stated that the market’s response reflected a classic relief trade after an intense period of uncertainty.

Advertisement

“For markets, anxiety has eased for now, setting off a classic ‘TACO’ trade — Trade Amid Ceasefire Optimism. However, because the ceasefire is only temporary, markets remain sensitive to any signs of breakdown,” said Dhananjay Sinha, CEO & Co-Head of Institutional Equities at Systematix Group.

Sinha further noted that the temporary pause had reduced immediate pressure on markets, but the bigger outcome would still depend on whether the ceasefire holds and whether all sides stick to the conditions around safe passage and de-escalation. He also indicated that while Indian equities were likely to rebound along with global markets, the durability of the recovery would depend on what happens next.

For retail investors, the lesson is simple: don’t get carried away by a single-day rally.

Advertisement

Yes, lower oil is clearly good news for India. Yes, the ceasefire has improved sentiment. And yes, the RBI staying on hold has added comfort. But this is still a market driven heavily by headlines, and that means volatility can return quickly if tensions flare up again.

For now, investors may be better off treating this as a relief rally worth respecting — but not blindly chasing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.