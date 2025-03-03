Mint Market

Sensex, Nifty 50 settle lower— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

The Sensex ended 112 points, or 0.15 per cent, lower at 73,085.94, while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,119.30, down 5 points, or 0.02 per cent.

Nishant Kumar
Updated3 Mar 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Advertisement
Indian stock market benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 have been under pressure since October last year. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with losses on Monday, March 3, amid persistent concerns over a potential major trade war, heavy foreign capital outflows, and macroeconomic jitters.

The Sensex ended 112 points, or 0.15 per cent, lower at 73,085.94, while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,119.30, down 5 points, or 0.02 per cent. It was the ninth consecutive day of losses for the Nifty 50.

The midcap segment witnessed decent buying, which helped the BSE Midcap index end the day with a gain of 0.25 per cent. The Smallcap index, however, suffered a significant loss of 0.70 per cent.

Advertisement

Shares of HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries ended as the top two drags on the Sensex index.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms remained stable at nearly 384 lakh crore.

Also Read | Sensex crashes 13,000 points from peak: 5 key factors ailing the market

Stock market today: 10 key highlights

Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian stock market today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market end lower today?

Nifty 50 opened at 22,194.55 against its previous close of 22,124.70 and rose 137 points to an intraday high of 22,261.55. The benchmark index, however, failed to hold gains and soon slipped 120 points to an intraday low of 22,004.70.

Experts say the market is unable to hold gains amid global trade uncertainty.

"With valuations approaching oversold levels, domestic indicators suggest the potential for a rebound. However, the longevity of this recovery remains uncertain, contingent on easing global trade uncertainties, which currently show limited signs of improvement," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Advertisement

2. Which stocks ended as the top Nifty gainers?

As many as 33 stocked ended with gains in the Nifty 50 index, rising up to 5 per cent. Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) (up 4.57 per cent), Grasim Industries (up 3.18 per cent) and Eicher Motors (up 2.94 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Which stocks ended as the top laggards in Nifty 50?

Shares of Bajaj Auto (down 2.44 per cent), Coal India (down 2.37 per cent) and Reliance Industries (down 2.17 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

Also Read | Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 March, 2025: Bharat Electronics, Grasim Industries, Coal India, Reliance Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

4. Sectoral indices today: Nifty Bank falls for second consecutive session

Nifty Bank ended with a loss of 0.48 per cent at 48,114.30, with shares of HDFC Bank (down 1.67 per cent) as the top loser.

Advertisement

Nifty Media (down 1.10 per cent) and Oil & Gas (down 0.80 per cent) ended with significant losses.

On the other hand, Nifty Realty (up 1.26 per cent), Metal (up 1.18 per cent) and IT (up 0.79 per cent) clocked healthy gains.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume

Vodafone Idea (45.7 crore shares), Suzlon (10.9 crore shares), YES Bank (10.7 crore shares), GTL Infrastructure (7 crore shares) and Jaiprakash Power Ventures (5.3 crore shares) stood as the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Stocks at 52-week high

Some 65 stocks, including Abbott India, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

7. Over 1,000 stocks at 52-week low

As many as 1,133 stocks, including Reliance Industries, SBI, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and Titan, hit their fresh 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

Advertisement
Also Read | 1,133 BSE-listed shares hit 52-week low. Do you own any?

8. Stocks that rose over 10% on NSE

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises (up 19.97 per cent), Indoco Remedies (15.39 per cent), The Ruby Mills (up 15.22 per cent) and Authum Investment & Infrastructure (up 10.53 per cent) surged over 10 per cent on the NSE

9. Stocks that crashed over 10%

Shares of Uniinfo Telecom Services (down 20 per cent), Manorama Industries (down 18.57 per cent), Mangalam Drugs And Organics (down 16.22 per cent), N R Agarwal Industries (down 13.91 per cent), DiGiSPICE Technologies (down 11.93 per cent) and Cyber Media (down 11.80 per cent) were among the stocks that plunged over 10 per cent on the NSE.

10. Advance-decline ratio

As many as 2,071 stocks declined, while 880 advanced on the NSE on March 3. This means that for every advancing stock, about 2.3 stocks declined.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSensex, Nifty 50 settle lower— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today
First Published:3 Mar 2025, 04:39 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App