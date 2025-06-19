Subscribe

Sensex, Nifty 50 slip; mid, small-caps bleed; investors lose ₹4 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market

The Sensex ended 83 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 81,361.87, while the Nifty 50 settled 19 points, or 0.08 per cent, down at 24,793.25. The BSE Midcap index plunged 1.64 per cent and the Smallcap index crashed 1.77 per cent.

Nishant Kumar
Updated19 Jun 2025, 03:48 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty 50 ended lower; mid, small-caps bled on June 19.
Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended marginally lower, while the mid-cap and small-cap segments suffered deep losses on Thursday, June 19, as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran kept sentiment fragile.

The Sensex ended 83 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 81,361.87, while the Nifty 50 settled 19 points, or 0.08 per cent, down at 24,793.25.

On the other hand, the BSE Midcap index plunged 1.64 per cent and the Smallcap index crashed 1.77 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly 442.5 lakh crore from 446.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about 4 lakh crore in a single day.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
