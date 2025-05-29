Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 2-day losing run; investors earn nearly ₹2 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market

Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—closed in positive territory on Thursday, May 29, snapping their two-day losing run on fag-end buying in select blue-chip stocks. The Sensex closed 321 points, or 0.39 per cent, higher at 81,633.02, with HDFC Bank" https:="" www.livemint.com="" market="" market-stats="" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank" https:="" www.livemint.com="" market="" market-stats="" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">ICICI Bank and Axis Bank as top contributors. The Nifty 50 settled at 24,833.60, up 81 points, or 0.33 per cent.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap" https:="" www.livemint.com="" market="" market-stats="" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">Smallcap indices also ended with gains of 0.48 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively.

Volatility index India VIX plunged 9 per cent to 16.42.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹446 lakh crore from nearly ₹444 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹2 lakh crore in a day.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? The Indian stock market ended higher amid positive global cues after a US federal court blocked President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2.

The market witnessed some volatility due to the expiry of May futures and options (F&O) contracts. However, investors bought shares on dips, as the medium- to long-term outlook remains positive, supported by a healthy macroeconomic environment.

"Global sentiment improved after a US court struck down Trump’s reciprocal tax policy. However, the domestic market remained mostly rangebound during the day due to rising oil prices and higher US 10-year bond yields," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"Some recovery was seen toward the end of the session, driven by F&O expiry-led covering. Export-focused sectors like IT and pharma performed well, supported by hopes of easing trade tensions. Lack of positive domestic triggers and a drop in industrial output to an eight-month low could lead to short-term market consolidation," Nair said.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today As many as 37 stocks closed higher in the Nifty 50 index.

Shares of IndusInd Bank (up 2.47 per cent), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (2 per cent), and Eternal (up 1.8 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty pack HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.07 per cent), BEL (down 0.81 per cent) and Tata Consumer Products (down 0.68 per cent) closed as the top loser stocks in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Only Nifty PSU Bank (down 0.24 per cent) and FMCG (down 0.13 per cent) ended with losses among major sectoral indices.

Nifty Metal (up 1.21 per cent), Realty (up 1.14 per cent), Pharma (up 0.92 per cent) and IT (up 0.77 per cent) closed with healthy gains.

Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices rose 0.23 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively.

