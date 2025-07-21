Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 2-day losing run led by banking heavyweights— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Strong gains in banking heavyweights like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank helped the Indian market benchmarks — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — rebound on Monday, July 21, ending a two-day losing streak amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex rose 443 points, or 0.54 per cent, to close at 82,200.34, while the Nifty 50 ended 122 points, or 0.49 per cent, higher at 25,090.70.

The BSE Midcap index rose 0.55 per cent, in sync with the benchmark index. However, the BSE Smallcap index ended flat.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹460 lakh crore from ₹458.4 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by nearly ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. What drove the Sensex, Nifty 50 higher today? Market benchmarks ended with decent gains, led by gains in banking heavyweights HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank after their Q1 results came better than expected. Shares of Eternal also contributed significantly to the benchmarks' rally ahead of the company's Q1 results.

However, a fall of over 3 per cent in Reliance shares capped the gains for the benchmarks. TCS, ITC, and HUL were other significant drags.

Global cues were largely mixed, as Trump tariffs remain a key concern for markets globally.

"Positive results from banking majors supported the market to rebound after many days of consolidation. The market remains highly reactive to earnings, indicating that investors remain focused on the earnings front to aid valuation. The manufacturing segment gained today as the government is reviewing the scope of expanding the infrastructure spending to support growth," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index 28 components of the index ended higher, with Eternal (up 7.50 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 2.71 per cent), and HDFC Bank (up 2.25 per cent) closing as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Reliance Industries (down 3.24 per cent), Wipro (down 2.27 per cent), and IndusInd Bank (down 2.19 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Bank and Financial Services hogged the limelight, ending with solid gains of 1.19 per cent and 1.62 per cent, respectively.

Nifty Private Bank also clocked a healthy gain of 1.26 per cent, but the PSU Bank index slipped 0.62 per cent.

Nifty Metal index rose 1.03 per cent. On the flip side, the FMCG index slipped 0.50 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (22.83 crore shares), YES Bank (12.68 crore shares), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures (12.56 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Five stocks jump over 10% on NSE Tainwala Chemical and Plastic, Astec LifeSciences Ltd-RE, Orissa Bengal Carrier, Saurashtra Cement, and Anuh Pharma were the five stocks that jumped over 10 per cent on the NSE.

7. Over 80 stocks hit upper circuits Paramount Dye Tec, IFB Agro Industries, Electrotherm (India), and Websol Energy System were among the 87 stocks that hit their upper circuits on the NSE.

On the other hand, 76 stocks, including Jaiprakash Associates, Brightcom Group, and Indo Thai Securities, hit their lower circuits.

8. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,327 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,959 advanced, while 2,188 declined. Some 180 stocks remained unchanged.

9. 161 stocks hit 52-week highs HDFC Asset Management Company, UltraTech Cement, Muthoot Finance, Schaeffler India, and UPL were among the 161 stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, underscored that a reversal intraday formation and a bullish candle near the 50-day SMA (simple moving average) indicate that a pullback formation is likely to continue in the near future.

"For traders, 25,000 and 24,900 would act as key support zones. As long as the market is trading above 24,900, the pullback formation is likely to continue. On the higher side, the bounce back could extend up to the 20-day SMA or 25,300. Further upside may also continue, potentially lifting the market up to 25,375. A decline below 24,900 would make the uptrend vulnerable," said Chouhan.

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 found support around the 50 EMA on the daily timeframe, leading to an intraday recovery. The RSI continued to show a bearish crossover on the daily chart, indicating weak momentum.

"Going forward, 24,900 remains a crucial support level for the index; a decisive fall below this level is likely to empower the bears. On the other hand, resistance is placed at 25,200–25,260," said De.

