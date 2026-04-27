Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 3-day losing run, end over 0.8% higher — 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

Value buying emerged in today's trade on 27 April as the Indian stock market's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, snapped their three-day losing run and ended in the green. Investors also took solace from reports that the US and Iran were looking to resume peace talks.

Buying in Sun Pharma, index heavyweight Reliance Industries and select banking and IT counters drove the indices higher even as the headwinds emanating from the US-Iran war lingered amid higher crude oil prices.

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The BSE barometer Sensex closed the session at 77,304, up 639 points or 0.83%. Its NSE counterpart, the Nifty 50, ended the day 195 points or 0.81% higher at 24,093.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are the key highlights from the Indian stock market today:

1. What moved market today? Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investment, pegged the improvement in investor sentiment on renewed prospects for the resumption of US-Iran talks, coupled with stronger-than-expected Q4 FY26 earnings.

“Although oil prices remain above $100 per barrel and markets continue to assess the room for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, domestic-oriented sectors—particularly Banking, FMCG, capital goods, consumer discretionary, and manufacturing-related businesses—supported the recovery,” said Nair.

Meanwhile, the IT sector, though reporting subdued results, attracted investor interest due to valuation comfort and long-term accumulation strategies, he added.

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Going forward, the US Fed's policy announcement, particularly its medium-term interest rate trajectory, will be keenly tracked.

2. Top Nifty gainers In the 50-pack Nifty index, 39 stocks ended in the green and 11 ended in the red. Among the top gainers was Sun Pharma, which ended almost 7% higher after the drugmaker said it would acquire US-listed drugmaker Organon in a deal valued at about $11.8 billion.

Meanwhile, Reliance group stocks Jio Financial Services and Reliance Industries gained over 3% each. The latter announced its financial results on Friday evening, which missed estimates. However, brokerages largely retained their bullish calls on the counter.

Some buying was visible in IT names, too, after heavy battering last week. Tech Mahindra, Wipro, TCS and HCLTech were also among the top gainers today.

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3. Top Nifty losers On the flip side, Shriram Finance and Axis Bank witnessed heavy selling following their Q4 results announcement, resulting in a 4% and 3% fall, respectively. BEL and Tata group stocks — Tata Consumer and Trent — were also among the top Nifty 50 losers today.

4. Vodafone, Suzlon among most traded stocks Vodafone Idea, Suzlon, JP Power, Reliance Power and Ola Electric were among the most actively traded stocks in terms of volume. Vodafone Idea saw 33.99 crore shares change hands on the NSE today.

It was followed by Suzlon Energy, which is up almost 45% on a month-to-date basis. In today's trade, 21.59 crore shares of the renewable energy firm were traded. Meanwhile, over 10 crore shares of JP Power were traded, followed by 7.72 crore shares of Reliance Power and 7.65 crore shares of Ola Electric.

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5. 3 NSE top gainers end at 20% upper band Among the top gainers on NSE, three stocks ended at 20% upper price band, including Tanla Platforms, Electrotherm (India) and Cohance Life Sciences. Shares of Tanla Platforms surged after Q4 results, while Cohance investors cheered the appointment of Umang Vohra as Chairman and Group CEO.

IRM Eenergy, Epack Durables and Mobikwik were among the other top gainers.

6. Top NSE losers Meanwhile, A B Cotspin India was the worst performer today on NSE, with a massive 20% fall. B & A Limited and penny stock Anlon Healthcare also emerged as the top losers.

7. 133 stocks hit 52-week highs A total of 133 securities hit fresh 52-week highs in the trade today on NSE. Among these, the prominent names included several Adani group stocks like Adani Energy, Adani Green, Adani Ports and Adani Power. BHEL, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Nestle India, NALCO, NMDC, PowerGrid and Tata Power were among the names that rose to their one-year highs today.

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8. 24 stocks at fresh 52-lows Only 24 stocks plumbed fresh 52-week lows today amid a positive stock market mood. Elitecon International, A B Cotspin and Taal Tech were those that fell to their yearly lows today.

9. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio leaned heavily in favour of buyers as 2550 stocks gained and only 801 declined. Meanwhile, 98 were unchanged.

10. Nifty 50: Technical outlook

Going forward, the 50-day EMA placed in the 24200–24230 zone will act as an immediate resistance for the index, said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

“A sustained move above 24230 could trigger further upside towards the 24400 level. On the downside, the 20-day EMA in the 23970–23950 range is expected to provide strong support and help maintain the positive short-term trend,” he added.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.