Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 3-day losing run; investors earn ₹2 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market ended in positive territory on Wednesday, June 4, with benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 snapping their three-day losing run amid positive global cues. The Sensex closed with a gain of 261 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 80,998.25, while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 24,620.20, up 78 points, or 0.32 per cent.

Advertisement

Mid and small-cap segments ended in the green, too, outperforming the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.76 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively.

Volatility index India VIX dropped 4.89 per cent to 15.75.

An across-the-board buying lifted the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms to ₹445 lakh crore from ₹443 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? Indian stock market ended with gains after three days of losses, tracking positive global cues and a decline in the US dollar, even though uncertainty surrounding US-China trade negotiations persisted.

Advertisement

Market attention is centred on the RBI’s monetary policy decision due Friday and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy announcement on Thursday.

The RBI is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, while the ECB is also widely anticipated to deliver a rate cut.

"The domestic market traded in a narrow range with a mildly positive bias, supported by favourable global cues. Mid- and small-cap stocks outperformed, driven by better-than-estimated earnings growth and moderation in valuation. Investors are now focused on the RBI policy meeting starting today, with expectations of a rate cut and clarity on the future growth and inflation forecast," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today 32 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index, out of which Eternal (up 3.21 per cent), Jio Financial Services (up 2.36 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (up 1.79 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

Advertisement

3. Top losers in the Nifty pack Shares of Bajaj Finserv (down 1.63 per cent), Trent (down 1.43 per cent) and Eicher Motors (down 1 per cent) closed as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty Realty (down 0.70 per cent), all major sectoral indices ended with gains, with Nifty Oil & Gas (up 0.67 per cent) and Metal (up 0.60 per cent) witnessing healthy gains.

Nifty Bank, PSU Bank and Private Bank indices rose 0.14 per cent, 0.24 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (49.88 crore shares), YES Bank (24.7 crore shares), and Reliance Power (24.48 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

Advertisement

6. Nine stocks jump over 10% on NSE Railtel Corporation of India, Ircon International, Exxaro Tiles, Servotech Renewable Power System, Reliance Infrastructure, Quick Heal Technologies, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers and Zim Laboratories were the nine stocks that jumped over 10 per cent on the NSE.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.