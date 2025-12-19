Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 4-day losing run; mid, small-cap indices jump over 1%— 10 key highlights

The Indian stock market ended with solid gains on Friday, December 19, snapping its four-day losing streak, as a stable rupee, positive global cues and an in-line Bank of Japan's policy decision boosted market sentiment. The Sensex jumped 448 points, or 0.53%, to close at 84,929.36, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,966.40, up 151 points, or 0.58%. The mid and small-cap segment clocked stronger gains; the BSE Midcap index jumped 1.26% while the Smallcap index rose by 1.25%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to over ₹471 lakh crore from ₹465.8 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by over ₹5 lakh crore in a day.

Advertisement

Reliance was the top contributor to the gains in the Sensex index, followed by HDFC Bank.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. What drove the Indian stock market higher? The domestic market rose, tracking positive global cues after the US CPI came in weaker-than-expected, fuelling hopes that the US Federal Reserve may cut rates again in January after cutting rates in September, October, and December this year.

Moreover, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised rates and signalled more hikes were possible, but that will depend on incoming macro data.

"Global equities rallied as US CPI undershot estimates, reinforcing expectations of a softer Fed stance despite concerns over data reliability amid the shutdown. Investors now look for signals on the Fed’s 2026 easing trajectory," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, noted.

Advertisement

"Meanwhile, the BoJ raised its policy rate by 25 bps to a three-decade high, a move that could reshape global liquidity trends. Domestically, strong global cues and bargain hunting lifted indices, with large-cap stocks leading gains," Nair said.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 41 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index, among which Shriram Finance (up 4.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 2.62%), and BEL (up 2.49%) ended as the top gainers in the index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index HCL Technologies (down 1.18%), Hindalco Industries (down 0.34%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.23%) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today All sectoral indices ended higher today, with Nifty Realty, Auto, and Healthcare jumping over 1% each. Nifty Oil and Gas and Pharma jumped by almost 1% each.

Advertisement

Nifty Bank ended 0.27% higher at 59,069.20, while the Financial Services index rose by 0.41%.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (124.1 crore shares), Ola Electric Mobility (25.23 crore shares), and Groww (19.7 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Eight stocks jump more than 15% on BSE DCX Systems, Parshva Enterprises, and Zee Learn were among the eight stocks that surged more than 15% on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,331 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,731 advanced, while 1,445 declined. Some 155 stocks remained unchanged.

8. 100 stocks hit 52-week highs Vedanta, Titan Company, Shriram Finance, Hindalco Industries, and Federal Bank were among the 100 stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

Advertisement

9. Nearly 180 stocks hit 52-week lows As many as 179 stocks, including UBL, ACC, Patanjali Foods, and Page Industries, hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 has witnessed a breakout from a falling wedge pattern, indicating improving market sentiment.

De said the index has reclaimed the 21-day EMA on the daily chart. After finding support near the 50-day EMA, the index recovered towards the 26,000 mark.

"Going forward, 26,000 will be a key level to watch; a decisive move above this level could propel the index towards 26,300. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,900, which is likely to act as the first line of defence for the Nifty," said De.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar