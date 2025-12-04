Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 4-day losing streak; mid, small-caps underperform— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market

Snapping their last four consecutive sessions' losing streak, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with modest gains on Thursday, December 4. The Sensex rose 159 points, or 0.19%, to close at 85,265.32, while the Nifty 50 ended at 26,033.75, up 48 points, or 0.18%. However, the midcap and smallcap segments remained under pressure. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.19% while the Smallcap index dropped 0.32%.

IT stocks Infosys and TCS were the top contributors to the gains in the Sensex index. On the other hand, banking majors HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top drags on the index.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

