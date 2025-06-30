Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 4-day winning streak; mid, small-caps outperform— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- snapped their four-day winning streak on Monday, June 30, even as the mid and small-cap segments ended with gains, amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex closed the day at 83,606.46, down 452 points, or 0.54 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,517.05, with a loss of 121 points, or 0.47 per cent. On the other hand, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.67 per cent and 0.81 per cent higher, respectively.

Thanks to gains in the mid and small-cap segments, the overall market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE rose to ₹461 lakh crore from ₹460 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹1 lakh crore in a day.

On a monthly scale, the Nifty 50 extended gains to the fourth consecutive month, rising 3 per cent in June. Year-to-date, the index has gained 7.5 per cent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Sensex, Nifty 50 fall today? Market benchmarks declined on profit booking in select heavyweights, including Reliance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

While the medium-term outlook for the domestic market remains positive, investors await fresh updates on India-US trade negotiations and the upcoming Q1 earnings.

"The global market sentiment is moving in favour of equities on account of easing risk in the Middle East and the US trade deal hopes. However, the main domestic indices witnessed profit booking after the recent rally," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

"Investors are now turning their attention to quarterly earnings and will refocus the markets on fundamentals for valuation support. Mid and small-caps outperformed in expectation of better earnings driven by consumption and margin expansion," said Nair.

On the technical front, the Nifty has key resistance in the range of 25,600 and 25,800. A sustained breach of these levels may trigger a fresh upside in the market.

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty has formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily timeframe, indicating fatigue in the ongoing market rally. In the near term, the index may enter a phase of consolidation.

"The short-term trend is likely to remain sideways before any decisive directional move. On the downside, a decisive fall below 25,500 could trigger a correction. On the upside, resistance is placed at 25,600 and 25,800," said De.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Trent (up 3.04 per cent), BEL (up 2 per cent) and SBI (up 1.79 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 31 stocks closed lower in the Nifty index, with Tata Consumer (down 2.34 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.17 per cent) and Axis Bank (down 2.13 per cent) ending as the top losers.

4. Sectoral indices today The Nifty Bank index fell 0.23 per cent, while the Private Bank index dropped 0.88 per cent. The Financial Services index declined 0.62 per cent.

On the other hand, the Nifty PSU Bank index soared 2.66 per cent.

Pharma and Consumer Durables indices rose half a per cent each.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (55.43 crore shares), RattanIndia Power (43.20 crore shares) and GTL Infrastructure (18.52 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Seven stocks jump more than 15% on NSE Innovana Thinklabs, Shemaroo Entertainment, Tamilnadu Telecommunication, Dangee Dums and Filatex Fashions were among the seven stocks that rose more than 15 per cent on the NSE.

7. Two stocks crash 10% Sigachi Industries (down 11.19 per cent) and GACM Technologies (down 10 per cent) were the two stocks that crashed 10 per cent or more on the NSE.

8. Over 100 stocks hit upper circuits As many as 144 stocks, including ITI, AXISCADES Technologies, Indef Manufacturing, Gensol Engineering and Kamdhenu Ventures, hit their upper circuits in intraday trade on the NSE.

On the other hand, Rajoo Engineers, Thomas Scott (India), Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), Krishival Foods and Teerth Gopicon were among the 67 stocks that hit their lower circuits.

9. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio tilted towards the advancers.

Out of 4,290 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,362 advanced and 1,750 declined. Some 178 stocks remained unchanged.

10. Over 160 stocks hit their 52-week highs As many as 162 stocks, including HDFC Life Insurance Company, InterGlobe Aviation, Max Healthcare Institute, SRF and TVS Motor Company, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

On the other hand, Jindal Worldwide and Salasar Techno Engineering were among the 45 stocks that hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

