Sensex, Nifty at record highs but brokerages remain bearish on these 3 stocks
Nifty and Sensex hit record highs in trade today after the US Fed signaled that its interest rate-hiking policy is at an end and it will cut rates in 2024. Amid the rally, brokerages have come out with a bearish view (sell/reduce calls) on three stocks.
Indian benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex hit record highs in trade today (December 14) after the US Fed signaled that its interest rate-hiking policy is at an end and it will cut rates in 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started