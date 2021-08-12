Sensex, Nifty close at record highs, rupee jumps vs USD. Key levels to watch now

“Markets were on a strong footing throughout the session despite weak Asian market cues. Technically, on daily charts, Nifty has formed a range breakout formation which suggests a continuation of an uptrend wave in the near future. We are of the view that 16280/16220 would be a key support level for trend-following traders. Above the same, the range breakout formation is likely to continue up to 16400/16475 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.