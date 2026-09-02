Sensex, Nifty crash today: Why is stock market down today? Top 3 reasons explained

Sensex, Nifty crash today: The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, suffered significant losses in morning trade on Wednesday, 2 September, mirroring weak global sentiment.

The Sensex crashed over 800 points, or 1%, to hit an intraday low of 76,136, while the Nifty 50 plunged over 250 points or more than 1%, to drop to 23,787 during the session.

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The selloff was broad-based as the BSE 150 Midcap and 250 Smallcap indices also dropped more than 1% each.

Investors lost about ₹4 lakh crore within the first 30 minutes of the session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹484 lakh crore from more than ₹488 lakh crore in the previous session.

Why is the stock market down today? Let's take a look at three key factors behind the fall in the Indian stock market:

1. US-Iran conflict intensifies Fresh exchanges of missiles between the US and Iran dealt a blow to hopes of a near-term resolution to the West Asian conflict, and raised concerns that energy prices could remain high for a longer period, driving inflation up and triggering tighter monetary policies globally.

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Tehran launched missiles and drones in retaliation for a fresh wave of US strikes, escalating a conflict that had briefly eased after a month without direct military action.

According to reports, US Central Command said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it had concluded its latest round of attacks on Iranian military targets, including air defence installations, radar systems and maritime assets.

2. Oil prices surge Brent crude prices are now near $96 per barrel, keeping investors nervous. Higher-for-longer oil prices can strain India's fiscal position as the country is the world's third-largest importer of crude oil and meets about 85-90% of its total oil requirements through imports.

Higher oil prices can undermine India's favourable growth-inflation dynamics and hit corporate profitability by increasing input costs. India's Q1FY27 GDP at 7.8% exceeded expectations despite the West Asian conflict, oil price volatility, and US tariff-related uncertainties. However, the resilience of the Indian economy will face challenges if oil prices remain elevated for a prolonged period.

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(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)