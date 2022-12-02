Sensex, Nifty fall after 8-day rally. What is triggering the selloff today?2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 01:11 PM IST
- Taking a breather after hitting record highs in previous sessions, Sensex and Nifty declined on Friday
Taking a breather after hitting record highs in previous sessions, Indian stock market declined on Friday, snapping their eight-session rally, amid weak global cues, as investors secured profits ahead of US payrolls data that could provide more cues on a shift in the US Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans. Sensex fell to 62,715 while the Nifty 50 index shed to 18,650 in afternoon deals.