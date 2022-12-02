Sensex, Nifty fall after 8-day rally. What is triggering the selloff today?

“From a short term perspective, the momentum readings on the lower time frame chart have reached the overbought zone, which needs to cool-off. Such overbought situations generally lead to either a time-wise correction or a price-wise corrective phase in the short term. Hence, the risk reward to chase the index at current levels is not very favorable. But the broader markets have recently witnessed buying interest and are now showing some catch up move. Hence, at the current juncture it is better to book profits in the index long positions and focus on stock specific approach where one could get better returns in the near term," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.