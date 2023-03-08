Sensex, Nifty defy global weakness to extend winning streak; IndusInd Bank up 5%, Adani Port 3%2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 04:03 PM IST
- IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto and Larsen and Toubro were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals and Infosys
Indian shares recovered from lows to close near day's high, with select heavyweights lifting benchmark indices, leading to a positive close for a third consecutive day on Wednesday. At close, the Sensex was up 123.63 points or 0.21% at 60,348.09, and the Nifty was up 42.90 points or 0.24% at 17,754.40. As many as 1894 shares have advanced, 1502 shares declined, and 119 shares are unchanged.
