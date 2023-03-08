"Again the fear of aggressive rate hikes has started haunting the participants globally but the recent price action indicates the panic would subside soon and markets will make an attempt to inch further higher in the following sessions. Amid mixed global cues, buoyancy in the banking space combined with selective buying in index majors from across sectors like energy, IT, auto and FMCG could continue to play a vital role in recovery. Traders should align their positions accordingly, with a focus on overnight risk management," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.