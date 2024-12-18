BSE data showed FPIs net sold Indian shares worth a provisional ₹6409.86 crore as the rupee plunged to a new low of 84.93, before recovering to close down three paise at 84.90. Though local institutions net purchased a provisional ₹2706.48 crore, that was not enough to prevent the Nifty and Sensex from falling the most in nearly three weeks. While the Nifty tanked 1.35% to 24,336, the Sensex shed 1.3% to close at 80684.45.