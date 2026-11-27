Vedanta Group stocks, including Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power and Vedanta Oil and Gas, rallied over 3% during Friday's trading session, outperforming the broader stock market trend.

Hindustan Zinc shares emerged as the biggest gainer among the group stocks, surging as much as 3.23% to ₹543.60 per share on the NSE. Meanwhile, flagship company Vedanta and Vedanta Aluminium Metal advanced up to 3%.

Other group companies, including Vedanta Power and Vedanta Oil and Gas, also witnessed strong buying interest, with their shares gaining more than 2% during Friday's session.

“The recent buying interest across Vedanta Group companies is largely linked to the recovery in metal prices, improved earnings visibility and renewed investor interest in the individual businesses following the demerger,” said Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market traded lower, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty struggling to extend their recent bull run amid cautious investor sentiment. Rising crude oil prices and persistent global uncertainties weighed on market sentiment, dragging the Sensex down by over 200 points, while the Nifty slipped below the 25,800 mark.

What's behind the rally? Vedanta Group stocks are rallying primarily on the back of a broad-based rebound across the Indian metals sector, supported by easing global trade concerns and recovering commodity prices.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Metal index extended its gains for the second consecutive session, rising over 1.45% on Friday. The index had already advanced 1.1%–1.7% in the previous trading session, snapping a three-day losing streak and signalling renewed buying interest in metal stocks.

On the other hand, Domestic gold and silver prices rebounded sharply after their recent correction, with silver futures surging nearly 3% on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), signalling renewed buying interest in precious metals.

Garg believes that the demerger has enabled investors to evaluate each business independently, improving transparency around segment-level earnings and growth opportunities.

“The current recovery should not be attributed to the demerger alone, as the restructuring has already been completed and the shares have been trading independently since June. Going forward, the sustainability of the rally will depend on global metal prices, production growth, operating margins, debt management and the ability of each business to convert its expansion plans into consistent cash flows,” he added.